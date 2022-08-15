Central Bank President says banks did not lose with Pix

President of the Central Bank (BC), stated that “it is not true” that banks lost money with the launch of Pix.

Last Thursday (11), Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank (BC), said that “it is not true” that banks lost money with the launch of Pix and that the institution should publish a study on this.

In this way, Campos Neto contradicts President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and government ministers, who argued that the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) signed the democratic charter of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp) in defense of democracy and of the electoral system for having lost money with Pix.

“I want to say right away that it is not true that banks lose money with Pix, and we should at some point release some kind of study showing this. You have a loss of income in transfers, but on the other hand, new accounts are opened, new business models are generated, you withdraw money from circulation, which is a huge cost for the bank, you increase the transaction, the transactional increases”highlighted at a Febraban event.

Untruth about Pix

The BC president’s statement comes after Bolsonaro, on July 28, mocked the democratic letter.

“The bankers are sponsoring (the letter for democracy)… it’s the Pix that I clubbed them with”said.

However, the banks recorded a net profit of BRL 132 billion in 2021, which corresponds to 49% more than in 2020 and 10% more than in 2019.

Civil House Minister Ciro Nogueira also published a series of posts on a social network at the end of July, relating the signature of the letter by bankers to the alleged loss of R$ 40 billion with Pix, as shown by columnist Lauro Jardim. .

everyone is winning

According to Campos Neto, in the BC’s view, the question is never about who loses or who wins, but the objective is that the banks may be a smaller piece of a bigger pie.

“This is what we are seeing in the financial system. We want to bankroll, we want competition with inclusion. It’s not about winning or losing, everyone is winning.”

Furthermore, the BC president stated that Pix was developed from a joint effort with the financial system.

“Some other central bankers ask, ‘How did you make Pix? I would never be able to do it, the banks would not cooperate”. I said, yeah, but in Brazil they collaborated and that’s why we have Pix. It is important to say that it was a collaboration”, he concluded.

