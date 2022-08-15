CHARLIE BENANTE says PANTERA reunion won’t be a full tour

Panther vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown will unite with Black Label Society guitar player Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante to play the music of Panther live on tour in 2023. Although according to Benante in a recent Q&A session before a Anthrax, the “tour” will not be anything massive. When asked by a fan if the Panther tour will be a complete walk, Benante said, “I don’t think so.”

Benante later responded to another fan about the online hate for the upcoming tour, clearly stating that these people shouldn’t come. Which makes sense – why bother showing up for something you’re not going to like? It really is that simple. Anthrax guitar player Scott Ian also played with Benante‘s, adding “This is the online line tomorrow: ‘Charlie Benante about Panther tour: don’t come’.”

In a recent extensive interview with Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk, wylde said he plans to approach music the same way he approached playing someone like Randy Rhoads‘ share with Ozzy Osbourne — as faithfully as humanly possible.

“You approach it the same way you do when I’m playing with Ozzy,” said wylde. “Obviously I have to learn Wheelsare things and I have to learn Jakein [E. Lee] things, and when I was doing the Saturday things, you learn and do as faithfully as possible. Charliehave to learn everything Vinnieparts. You approach it like you’re in a cover band. when we do the Saturday of Zakk material. I don’t start changing lyrics in the middle of ‘War Pigs’. You learn the songs – so that’s what you do.”

Benante agreed, adding, “I can’t do this as the drummer of Anthrax because it would be a completely different sound. So the way I’m gonna do it is if you close your eyes, it’s gonna sound like it’s Vinnie, basically. And this is how it will be… The sound will sound exactly like him.”

