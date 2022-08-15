check out the overview of Paysandu and rivals

Paysandu already knows who will take the quadrangular of the C Series of the Brazilian, the last step to seek access to the Second National Division. With the end of the first phase, the Boogeyman, vice-leader, will face Figueirense (3rd), ABC (6th) and Vitória (7th). For many, the hardest key between the two formed. But how was the performance of the opponents of Pará throughout the 19 rounds?

Figueirense:

Under the command of coach Júnior Rocha, Figueira ended the first phase in third, with the same 33 points as Paysandu, but losing in number of wins, goal difference and goals scored, the first three tiebreakers. Hurricane do Estreito had eight wins, nine draws and only two defeats, with a performance of 57.9%.

As home team, the best performance in the competition. There are 10 games, seven wins, two draws and one defeat, where they scored 18 goals and conceded 10. Performance of 76.7%. As a visitor, a very different performance. In nine games, one win, seven draws, and one defeat, ranking 12th with a 37% success rate. The alvinegra team scored nine times and took 10.

In the direct confrontation against Paysandu, held in Curuzu, a 1-1 draw, with the goal of Santa Catarina coming after a slip by defender Bruno Leonardo, today in Portuguesa. During the match, he only defended, scored a goal and began to explore counterattacks with the Bicolors going forward in search of victory.

ABC:

Coach Fernando Machiori’s team totaled 31 points, with eight wins, seven draws and four defeats. Elefante da Frasqueira scored 22 goals and conceded 16, ending with a 54.4% success rate. In the duel against Boogeyman, a 1-1 draw in Natal-RN, with the bicolors being better and not winning because Henan, now in alvinegro, lost a goal face to face with the goalkeeper.

In games at Frasqueirão, no defeats, with six wins and three draws in nine games, finishing sixth. There were 12 trips to the opposing nets and only three goals conceded, with an advantage of 77.8%. As a visitor, the performance was only 33.3%, staying in 11th position with two wins, four draws and four defeats, scoring 10 goals and conceding 13.

Victory:

Coach João Burse’s men spent the entire first phase outside the G-8 and only entered the last round, after a combination of results. With a growing campaign, there were eight wins, five draws and six defeats. The team beat Paysandu by 1 to 0, in Barradão, after the wrong exit of the bicolors, who were well short of.

With 29 points, Leão da Barra scored 21 goals and conceded 15. He had the 13th best performance as home team, where he got five wins, one draw and four defeats, with a 53.3% success rate. As a visitor, he had the fourth best performance, with three triumphs, four draws and two defeats, scoring eight times and suffering seven.

And what was the Boogeyman’s performance?

Vice-leader with 33 points, with the second best attack with 31 goals, with nine wins, six draws and four defeats, that was Lobo. Alviceleste’s performance was 57.9%, equal to the leader Mirassol and the third Figueirense. Paysandu didn’t beat any rival that is in its quadrangular. There were two draws and one defeat, as already mentioned.

The bicolors had the best use as a mandate. The Boogeyman had not yet lost in Série C of the Brazilian, until he was defeated by Floresta in the last match. With the setback, he got the fourth best performance, getting six wins, three draws and one defeat, scoring 19 goals and conceding only seven.

As a visitor, a regularity. There were nine games, three wins, three draws and three defeats, with 12 goals scored and 10 conceded. Of all the four, it has the best consistency and that’s why Fiel Bicolor is believing even more in access. Now, it remains for Márcio Fernandes’ team to put everything on the field and live up to the tradition of the weight of the Albiceleste shirt.