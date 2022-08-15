Check the dates and times of Brazil’s games at the 2022 World Cup

The 2022 World Cup starts in exactly 98 days, as the opening was brought forward by FIFA to host the match between Qatar and Ecuador on November 20th.

Brazil debuts on November 24 at the World CupWrite it down, Tite! Brazil debuts on November 24 at the World Cup – Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

The Brazilian team debuts just four days later, on November 24, against Serbia, in the first round of Group G.

To keep you in the loop about Brazil’s participation in the World Cup, the Arena ND+ brings everything about the dates and times of the three matches of the five-time world champion team in the Qatar World Cup. check out:

>> Check the updated table of the 2022 World Cup

11/24 – Brazil vs Serbia (4pm – Brasília time)

The walk towards the hexa starts on the 24th of November, a Thursday, at 16:00 (Brasilia time). The stage for the debut of Tite’s men will be the same that will host the grand final, the Lusail stadium, with capacity for more than 80 thousand people.

Lusail Stadium, stage of the grand final, with capacity for 80 thousand spectators – Photo: MUSTAFA ABUMUNES / AFP / NDLusail Stadium, stage of the grand final, with capacity for 80 thousand spectators – Photo: MUSTAFA ABUMUNES / AFP / ND

11/28 – Brazil vs Switzerland – 1 pm (from Brasilia)

The second game of the selection will be against Switzerland on November 28, a Monday, at 13:00 (Brasilia time), at stadium 974, one of the most “different” of the Qatar World Cup.

Stadium 974, with capacity for 40 thousand spectators – Photo: Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery & legacyStadium 974, with capacity for 40,000 spectators – Photo: Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy

12/2 – Cameroon vs Brazil – 4pm (from Brasilia)

Brazil ends its participation in the group stage against Cameroon, as it happened in 2014. The match takes place on December 2, a Friday, at 16:00 (Brasilia time). The duel will again take place on the stage of the World Cup final, Lusail.

Lusail Stadium has capacity for 80 thousand people – Video: Diogo Maçaneiro/ND

