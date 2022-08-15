China announces new military exercises around Taiwan – News

China announced on Monday (15) that it has organized new military exercises around Taiwan, an island currently visited by US congressmen.

“On August 15, the East Command of the People’s Liberation Army of China organized a multi-service joint combat readiness patrol and combat exercises at sea and in air space around Taiwan,” a Chinese military statement said. .

The two-day visit by the five US lawmakers, which had not been announced in advance, comes shortly after Beijing organized military maneuvers with ships, missiles and fighter planes in the waters and in the sky around Taiwan, a self-governing island. that China claims.





“This is a solemn deterrent against the United States and Taiwan for continuing to play political tricks and undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” Shi Yi, a spokesman for the Chinese Army’s Eastern Command, said in a statement. in which he promised to “resolutely defend national sovereignty”.

The five-member US Congressional delegation, led by Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts, was scheduled to meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and a banquet at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The main topics of the visit are trade, regional security and climate change, according to Washington’s de facto embassy in Taipei.





The Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs hailed the visit as a new sign of friendship between Taipei and Washington, “which is not afraid of threats and intimidation from China”.

The Taiwanese government accuses Beijing of using Pelosi’s visit as an excuse to carry out exercises that allowed the country to stage an invasion.

The Communist Party of China has never ruled Taiwan, but says it will use force if necessary to retake the island.

