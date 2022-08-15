China Holds More Military Exercises Near Taiwan During Visit of US Lawmakers | World

On Sunday, five US lawmakers, led by Senator Ed Markey, arrived in Taipei on an unannounced visit late Sunday, the second high-profile group to visit the city after the Speaker of the US House of Representatives. , Nancy Pelosi, in early August, which set off several days of Chinese war games.
The Chinese military unit responsible for the area adjacent to Taiwan, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command, said it had organized joint combat readiness patrols and combat exercises at sea and in airspace around Taiwan on Monday. fair.
China holds new military exercises on the outskirts of Taiwan.
The exercises are “a strong impediment to the United States and Taiwan from continuing to pull political tricks and undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” he added.
China’s Defense Ministry said in a separate statement that the trip by lawmakers infringed on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and “fully exposes the true face of the United States as a saboteur of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”
“The People’s Liberation Army continues to train and prepare for war, resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and will resolutely crush any form of ‘Taiwan independence’ separatism and foreign interference.”
A Chinese warplane flies over Taiwan on August 15, 2022, after a visit by senators to the island the day before. — Photo: Reproduction / Chinese government via Reuters
Chinese military ships and helicopters participate in maneuvers along the coast of Taiwan — Photo: GETTY IMAGES/via BBC
The theater command said the exercises took place near Taiwan’s Penghu Islands, which are in the Taiwan Strait and home to a major air base, and showed a video of the islands taken by Chinese Air Force aircraft.
Tsai, who welcomed the lawmakers to his cabinet, said China’s exercises had greatly affected regional peace and stability.
China conducts missile-firing exercises off Taiwan’s east coast
“We are engaged in close cooperation with international allies to closely monitor the military situation. At the same time, we are doing everything we can to let the world know that Taiwan is determined to safeguard the stability and status quo in the Taiwan Strait.” said the president, in video footage provided by the presidential office.
Senator Markey told Tsai, “We have a moral obligation” to do everything to avoid unnecessary conflict… Taiwan has shown incredible restraint and discretion during difficult times.”
Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said 15 Chinese aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Monday, an unofficial barrier, adding that it condemned China’s new exercises and would face them “calmly”.