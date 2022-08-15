China surprises, cuts lending rates after economic data disappointment

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) – China’s central bank cut key lending rates in an unexpected move on Monday to revive demand as data showed the economy unexpectedly slowed in July as industrial activities and retailer suffering from Covid zero policy and a real estate crisis.

The weak set of numbers indicates that the world’s second-largest economy is struggling to shake off the impact seen in the second quarter of stringent Covid-19 restrictions, prompting some economists to lower their forecasts.

Industrial production grew 3.8% in July from a year earlier, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, below the 3.9% expansion in June and the 4.6% increase expected by analysts in a survey by the National Bureau of Statistics. Reuters.

Retail sales, which only resumed growth in June, increased 2.7% over the previous year, against expectations of a 5.0% growth and a 3.1% increase observed in June.

“The data for July suggests that the post-lockdown recovery has lost steam as the one-off momentum from reopening has waned and mortgage boycotts have triggered a further deterioration in the housing sector,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics.

“The People’s Bank of China is already responding to these hurdles by stepping up support… But with credit growth proving less responsive to monetary policy easing than in the past, this is unlikely to be enough to prevent further economic weakness.”

China’s economy narrowly escaped a contraction in the second quarter, rocked by the closure of the Shanghai shopping center, an ever-deepening pullback in the housing market and increasingly weak consumer spending.

Risks still exist as many Chinese cities, including manufacturing centers and popular tourist spots, imposed lockdown measures in July after new outbreaks of the most transmissible variant of the coronavirus, Ômicron.

The real estate sector, which further suffered from a mortgage boycott that weighed on buyer sentiment, deteriorated in July. Real estate investment fell 12.3% last month, the fastest rate this year, while the drop in new sales intensified to 28.9%.

Nie Wen, an economist at the Shanghai-based Hwabao Trust, lowered his forecast for third-quarter gross domestic product growth by 1 percentage point to 4%-4.5%, following weaker-than-expected data.

ING also cut its estimate for China’s GDP growth in 2022 to 4% from 4.4% previously, and warned that further reduction is possible depending on the strength of exports.

BALANCE ACT

To support growth, the central bank on Monday unexpectedly cut interest rates on major credit instruments for the second time this year. Analysts expect the cut to likely lead to a corresponding reduction in benchmark lending rates next week.

The central bank reported a 10 basis point reduction in the one-year medium-term loan instrument (MLF) rate to some financial institutions, to 2.75%.

It also cut the seven-day reverse repo rate by the same margin to 2.0%.

Many believe that the space for the People’s Bank of China to further ease monetary policy may be limited by concerns about capital outflows as the Federal Reserve and other economies aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation.

“Very sluggish credit demand in July due to weak activity growth, further deterioration in housing indicators and lower-than-expected consumer inflation may have contributed to the Chinese central bank shift,” Goldman analysts said. Sachs.

Chinese authorities are trying to balance the need to sustain the fragile recovery and eradicate new outbreaks of Covid-19. As a result, the economy is expected to miss its official growth target this year – set at around 5.5% – for the first time since 2015.

