Companies fight over food stamp MP; understand

FreePik Meal vouchers: companies fight over MP that changes rules in a BRL 150 billion market

The approval by Congress, at the beginning of the month, of the new rules for food and meal vouchers further intensified the market for workers’ benefits, which moves around R$ 150 billion a year. With disagreements over the approved rules, companies responsible for operating the service and restaurants are putting pressure on the government behind the scenes and publicly.

Market giants assess that the changes could bring problems to the security and operation of the sector. Companies that seek to advance in the segment see the MP as a chance to increase competition.

Enter the Brasil Econômico channel on Telegram and stay on top of all the news of the day. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal



The provisional measure (MP), already approved by the Chamber and Senate, is in the Planalto Palace for analysis by President Jair Bolsonaro and opened a war in the sector. On the one hand, there are giants like Sodexo, Alelo, Ticket and VR, which dominate 90% of the market. On the other, the giant of the delivery segment, iFood.

free portability

The text brings a series of changes. It determines free portability from May 2023, that is, the worker will choose which voucher he wants to use. It also requires, as of next year, the interoperability of accredited networks — a restaurant that accepts one brand will be obliged to accept all the others, as is already the case with a credit card.







The large companies that operate the benefits defend the veto to these two points, through the Brazilian Association of Employee Benefits Companies (ABBT). The entity states that, with the current model of closed networks, there is control of commercial establishments able to accept vouchers, with checking the quality of meals and a ban on using vouchers to purchase alcoholic beverages or cigarettes, for example.

The entity is against portability: “The action, which at first may seem simple, creates difficulties and may make it impossible for employers to grant the benefit, who will have to internally manage dozens of different operators for the payment of the benefit” , said in a note.

iFood, in turn, defends the sanctioning of these two points, even if they are the target of future regulation. Both devices are essential for iFood Benefits, a vertical of vouchers that the company wants to take off.

“We defend the maintenance of portability, because it takes the focus away from the employer and puts the worker at the center of public policy. The worker will have the right to choose. And he will choose the best product, the one with the best technology, better experience, better service. Regarding the open arrangement, this will greatly facilitate the expansion of the market itself. The machines will accept all vouchers. This will benefit the worker and the supermarket sector”, said Lucas Pittioni, legal director of iFood.

Marcelo Sena, labor lawyer, partner at Mosello Lima Advocacia, says that, in the way that portability is placed, it could encumber companies, if there is no subsequent regulation.

“Today, the employer has contact with a company that operates the meal vouchers. If I have several companies with which I can interact, the team will be burdened. I may need more people, more systems”, he said, noting that the regulation could solve this point. “Companies must share the accredited network, which will make the worker’s life much easier.”

The MP also prohibits a practice that became known in the benefits market as “rebate”. Large voucher providers charge a fee to the accredited restaurant – around 6% of the value of the meal – and, at the same time, grant the employer a discount that can reach 4%, depending on the contract. The practice, according to the MP, should continue to apply in existing contracts until May.

The end of the rebate should mainly favor flexible benefit card startups, such as Cashew, Flash and Swile, and make them more competitive with the big ones in the market. Startups charge a 2% fee from the restaurant, but do not offer a discount to the contractor.

“The rebate is harmful to the segment. The government has a benefits program (Worker’s Food Program, the PAT) that benefits companies and workers. We have to have isonomy”, says Júlio Brito, general manager of Swile.

Caju said it considers the MP positive for the market, “especially as it prohibits anti-competitive practices such as rebates and post-payments”.

Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel) defends the ban on portability to avoid what it considers a “rebate” disguised through promotions and cashback (money back). “The rebate would buy the employers, the cashback will buy the worker. The bill will be with us and with the consumer”, says the association.

Withdrawal after 60 days

The MP also allows the worker to withdraw the unused balance after 60 days. The request for this section to be vetoed is a consensus among the companies. But only between 1% and 2% of workers have a two-month accumulated balance. In addition, with the rising cost of living, the balance on the voucher runs out in an average of 13 days. In 2019, it lasted 18 days.

“In my view, there is a legal obstacle to this, which is the CLT. It says that the amounts, even if paid habitually, for food are not part of the employee’s remuneration base, as long as they do not pay in cash. , if you withdraw it in cash, charges may apply”, says Matheus Quintiliano, from Velloza Advogados Associados.

The MP rules apply to companies inside or outside the PAT, which offers tax incentives based on the amounts distributed to employees — the food allowance outside the PAT is important because it removes the risk of this benefit being seen as a salary. The measure makes it clear that the food stamp should be used exclusively to pay for meals and purchase foodstuffs.

“It often happened that this benefit was diverted to complete the person’s salary or for other reasons that did not involve the nature of the benefit”, explains José Roberto Covac, partner at Covac Sociedade de Advogados.

What does the PM say?

Portability between cards

The MP allows the worker to choose which benefit card he wants to operate with. Today, the contract is closed directly between the employer and the company providing benefits. The portability should be free and valid from May 2023. It is not clear, however, how this will happen in practice — whether the company would sign several contracts or whether a clearing house would be created.

Sharing of accredited networks

Today, most companies in the segment operate in so-called closed arrangements, when the card is only accepted in their own accredited network. A restaurant, for example, needs to have agreements with more than one card. The MP determines, however, the interoperability between the cards. Thus, an establishment would accept all tickets even having an agreement with only one of them.

No discounts and prepaid payment

The MP prohibits ticket providers from giving discounts to service contractors. Today a company can hire R$ 100 thousand in vouchers, but pay less — the difference is compensated by charging fees for restaurants and supermarkets. Employers will also no longer be able to have an extended period to pay for credits granted to workers. They will have to be prepaid.

Home office regulation

The MP still regulates telework (the popular home office). It allows the definitive adoption of a hybrid model and a work-by-production scheme, without time control. Telework can also be applied to apprentices and interns. The presence of the worker in the work environment for specific tasks, even if in a habitual way, does not detract from remote work.





