Conflict between Neymar and Mbappé boils over at PSG, says newspaper

The relationship between Neymar and Mbappé goes from bad to worse. After PSG’s victory over Montpellier last Saturday, the atmosphere in the locker room worsened due to the controversy over penalties in the match. But according to “L’Équipe”, the problem has been in place for a few months.

After renewing his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the French forward was consulted about a possible departure from the Brazilian national team star. Although shirt seven never asked for Neymar’s departure, the athlete did not oppose the idea.

However, the height of the problem among the teammates became evident last Saturday. The defending Ligue 1 champions received a penalty in their favor at the start of the second half, where Mbappé had the priority of the kick, but he finished for the goalkeeper’s defense.

At the end of the first 45 minutes, PSG had another opportunity to hit Montpellier’s net with a penalty kick. Despite the number seven arguing something with the Brazilian seconds before the hit, Neymar took responsibility and converted the goal.

Since arriving in France, the Brazilian team’s ace was responsible for the team’s penalties. At the end of the match, shirt 10 liked posts on social networks that criticized the fact that Mbappé had assumed responsibility.

Sources close to the athlete revealed to “L’Équpe” that Neymar is not willing to become a kind of “squire” for shirt seven this season. In addition, the player would be surprised by the Frenchman’s new powers in the squad.

The publication indicates that coach Cristophe Galtier and sporting director Luis Campos should have a meeting this week to address the issue. However, the beef is installed in the dressing room and the PSG barons must get into action before the situation gets worse.