Consumer rights that a lot of people don’t know

The Consumer Defense Code (CDC) is a declaration that encompasses several rules for the protection and defense of the rights of the Brazilian people. That said, we decided to bring some of the rights that Brazilians have, but that few know about. This is very relevant, as it is common for people to go through situations that can be considered wrong. Check out the full article to learn more about what are the rights of the Brazilian as a consumer.

Learn more about your rights below

Although they are little known by a large portion of the population, consumer rights exist and must be understood by the vast majority, since they are made especially for them. Some rules are more specific and difficult to know, but they exist and go unnoticed.

All the rules that Brazilians have are available and provided for in the Consumer Protection Code (CDC), but this document is still not widely accessible by the population, even though it is mandatory for companies to have it in their physical locations. With that in mind, below we mention 2 important rights in your daily life that you have and may not know about.

1. Waste rate

Some establishments such as restaurants and snack bars usually warn customers with signs or even on the menu about a fee that is charged if users do not consume their entire order. This requirement contradicts one of the articles (39) present in the CDC. The article states that this unwanted charge is seen as abusive, given that the consumer has already paid for his order and must not pay again. Although the act of wasting food is not good, the consumer cannot be charged for it.

2. Entrance with food

This norm is very common in establishments such as cinemas, where the user is prevented from entering the rooms with food that is purchased in other places, even though there is no legal norm for this. The situation is seen as abusive in all ways, and it can be considered as a tie-in, which is also wrong. So if you’ve already experienced this, prepare to act with the CDC next time.