Conte and Tuchel get weird and almost get punched after Chelsea vs Tottenham; watch

In a spectacular classic that recalled the high temperature of CONMEBOL Libertadores, Chelsea and tottenham tied for 2 to 2this Sunday (14), at Stamford Bridge, for the 2nd round of the Premier League.

After the match, the coaches Thomas TuchelFrom Bluesand Antonio ConteFrom spursthey were surprised and almost had pitiful scenes on the lawn.

During the derby, the German and the Italian provoked each other a lot, and they even rehearsed a fight after the 1st goal of the visiting team, when Tuchel came to put his finger on Conte’s face.

The tension remained until the final whistle, and came to “explode” following the goal of Harry Kane and the referee’s final whistle Anthony Taylor.

As they made the formal greeting at the end of the match, Tuchel and Conte “clasped” hands and exchanged insults, shouting into each other’s faces.

The German was especially irritated because the Italian didn’t look up at the time of greeting, which was seen as disrespectful.

The temperature rose, and the “give it up” gang had to quickly enter the field to separate the managers before they left for the exchange of punches.

In the end, both ended up being expelled by the referee and will miss their clubs in the next round.