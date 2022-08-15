Corinthians announces change of decisive game from Brazilian Women’s to Neo Qumica Arena

A few hours after beating Real Brasília and taking the lead in the quarterfinals of the Brazilian Women’s Championship, Corinthians made an important announcement about the return game. Before scheduled for Fazendinha, the duel will now be held at Neo Química Arena.

The other information about the match was kept: the game will take place at 11 am on Sunday, the 21st. The change of location has not yet been made official by the CBF, but it was communicated by the club on its social networks.

Corinthians has already summoned the crowd for the alvinegro commitment in Itaquera. The team will return to play at the stadium after more than six months, as Timão usually sends its games to Fazendinha.

“Next Sunday, at 11 am, Brabas are looking for a spot in the semifinals of the Brazilian Championship, against Real Brasília, and we are waiting for Fiel to fill the stands of Neo Química Arena. social networks – see the post below.

Corinthians has not yet announced the sale of tickets, but should inform Fiel about it soon. Timão, it is worth remembering, disputes this year’s Women’s Supercup at Neo Química Arena. The two games, against Palmeiras and Grêmio, ended in an alvinegro triumph by 3 to 0 and 1 to 0, respectively.

