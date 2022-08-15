Corinthians coach and president start week under strong pressure and even more decisive climate

It is no exaggeration to say that Vítor Pereira and Duilio Monteiro Alves are starting the week of greatest pressure since they took up their respective positions at Corinthians. The two main responsible for Timão’s football have been heavily charged since Saturday and, internally, the duel with Atlético-GO, for the Copa do Brasil, gained even more decision status.

The pressure on the coach is due to the bad offensive moment of the team, for the sixth defeat in nine classics and, mainly, for the declaration in the post-Derby press conference analyzed by journalists and fans as unnecessary and disrespectful. The coach even recanted.

The charge on the president is a more robust sum of factors. It all started with the release of 4,000 tickets for Flamenguistas, highlighted with the fall in Libertadores and the early departure of Willian and increased with the setback at home for the arch-rivals.

But it was the interview with Vítor Pereira that increased the pressure on Duilio. The demand for a coach’s dismissal comes from all sides: partners and advisors at Parque São Jorge (in person and by phone), members of organized supporters, part of the press and part of the fans on social networks.

It should be noted, however, that this pressure for the early departure of the coach is far from unanimous. There is clearly a movement on social media in defense of Vítor Pereira. This movement asks not only for the Portuguese to remain but also for their participation in the planning of Corinthians football in 2023.

It is with this climate that Corinthians fights for its continuity in the Copa do Brasil. The team receives Atlético-GO this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena. Timão needs to reverse the 2-0 they suffered in the first game – that is, win by three or more goals difference to advance directly; two goals takes the match to penalties.

See more at: Dulio Monteiro Alves, Vtor Pereira, Copa do Brasil, CT Joaquim Grava and Corinthians Board.