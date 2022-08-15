Corinthians has the last few hours to seek reinforcement after Willian’s departure; window closes this monday

Corinthians faces the last few hours to register a possible reinforcement after Willian’s departure from the club. With the new CBF transfer window, Timão will have until 7pm for a new registration.

If you are unable to negotiate and complete all the necessary procedures by the set time, the Parque São Jorge team will have to continue until the end of the season with the names that are already in the group.

Last week, after the announcement of Willian’s termination with the club, the my wheel reported that Corinthians was trying to bring forward Michael to Parque São Jorge. The club, however, finds it difficult to count on the former Flamengo striker, who now defends Al-Hilal.

The Arab club is not willing to release the player on loan to Timão. On the other hand, buying the athlete would have a very high cost. It is worth remembering that Al-Hilal spent around R$45.5 million to remove the player from Flamengo earlier this year. The athlete was already a desire of Corinthians in 2019, when he stood out for Goiás.

In addition to Michael, another name linked to Corinthians was the attacking midfielder Bernard. The player is currently Al-Sharjah, from the United Arab Emirates, but last Sunday stated that there was no contact for a transfer of the athlete.

It is worth remembering that the race against time may have started about a month ago. Midfielder Willian informed his desire to leave Corinthians to the board in July, according to the player himself. With the downturn, Corinthians now has six attacking players in its squad: Yuri Alberto, Róger Guedes, Gustavo Mosquito, Júnior Moraes, Adson and Giovane.

In time: the CBF transfer windows were created this year. The first semester runs from January 19 to April 12, while the second semester runs from June 18 to August 15. The rule initially applies to Séries A and B of the Brasileirão for the departure and arrival of players.

Therefore, no domestic transfers can be made outside the specified period. The exceptions are in international transactions of players without a contract with any club or who had their contract terminated before the end of the windows.

