Corinthians loses a position after defeat in Drbi, but continues in G4; see table

Corinthians lost a position in the Brazilian Championship table after the 1-0 defeat to Palmeiras, on Saturday, at Neo Química Arena. With the conclusion of the round this Sunday, Timão ended up in third place in the competition, nine points behind Palmeiras and behind Flamengo.

The team from Rio de Janeiro, which thrashed Athletico 5-0 at the Maracanã stadium, has the same 39 Corinthians points in the table, but is ahead for having more victories (12-11). In addition to falling a little, Timão sees the distance to leadership reaching the highest level since the beginning of the national competition.

The situation, however, could be worse. Fluminense, which was undefeated for 13 rounds and entered the field with the possibility of overtaking Corinthians, lost 3-0 to Internacional, in Beira-Rio, and parked at 38 points.

It should be noted that both Internacional and Atlético-MG, which seemed to have distanced themselves from Corinthians in the table, were in the fight for a spot in next year’s Copa Libertadores. Timão, who hasn’t won for two rounds, is trying to make a comeback against Fortaleza next weekend.

Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st palm trees 48 22 14 6 two 37 14 23 73 2nd Flamengo 39 22 12 3 7 37 19 18 59 3rd Corinthians 39 22 11 6 5 26 21 5 59 4th Fluminense 38 22 11 5 6 32 25 7 58 5th Atletico-PR 37 22 11 4 7 28 27 1 56 6th International 36 22 9 9 4 33 23 10 55 7th Atlético-MG 35 22 9 8 5 30 26 4 53 8th America-MG 30 22 9 3 10 18 23 -5 45 9th Red Bull Bragantino 30 22 8 6 8 32 28 4 45 10th saints 30 22 7 9 6 26 20 6 45 11th Sao Paulo 29 22 6 11 5 31 27 4 44 12th Botafogo 26 22 7 5 10 20 26 -6 39 13th Goiás 26 22 6 8 8 23 29 -6 39 14th Ceará 25 22 5 10 7 22 23 -1 38 15th Strength 24 22 6 6 10 20 23 -3 36 16th cuiabá 23 22 6 5 11 15 22 -7 35 17th Hawaii 23 22 6 5 11 23 35 -12 35 18th coritiba 22 22 6 4 12 23 34 -11 33 19th Atlético-GO 21 22 5 6 11 21 33 -12 32 20th Youth 16 22 3 7 12 16 35 -19 24

See also all the rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.

See the games of the 22nd round of the Brasileirão 2022

Games on 08/13/2022

16:30 – Goiás 1 x 1 Avai

19h00 – Corinthians 0 x 1 Palmeiras

20:30 – Cuiabá 1 x 0 Youth

21h00 – Botafogo 0 x 0 Atlético-GO

Games on 08/14/2022

11h00 – Coritiba 0 x 1 Atlético-MG

16h00 – São Paulo 3 x 0 Red Bull Bragantino

16h00 – Flamengo 5 x 0 Athletico-PR

16:00 – Ceará 0 x 1 Fortaleza

18h00 – América-MG 1 x 0 Santos

19:00 – Internacional 3 x 0 Fluminense

See more at: Brazilian Championship.