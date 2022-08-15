Corinthians loses a position after defeat in Drbi, but continues in G4; see table

Corinthians lost a position in the Brazilian Championship table after the 1-0 defeat to Palmeiras, on Saturday, at Neo Química Arena. With the conclusion of the round this Sunday, Timão ended up in third place in the competition, nine points behind Palmeiras and behind Flamengo.

The team from Rio de Janeiro, which thrashed Athletico 5-0 at the Maracanã stadium, has the same 39 Corinthians points in the table, but is ahead for having more victories (12-11). In addition to falling a little, Timão sees the distance to leadership reaching the highest level since the beginning of the national competition.

The situation, however, could be worse. Fluminense, which was undefeated for 13 rounds and entered the field with the possibility of overtaking Corinthians, lost 3-0 to Internacional, in Beira-Rio, and parked at 38 points.

It should be noted that both Internacional and Atlético-MG, which seemed to have distanced themselves from Corinthians in the table, were in the fight for a spot in next year’s Copa Libertadores. Timão, who hasn’t won for two rounds, is trying to make a comeback against Fortaleza next weekend.

Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard
ClassificationPGJVANDDGPGCSG%
1stpalm trees4822146two37142373
2ndFlamengo3922123737191859
3rdCorinthians392211652621559
4thFluminense382211563225758
5thAtletico-PR372211472827156
6thInternational362299433231055
7thAtlético-MG35229853026453
8thAmerica-MG302293101823-545
9thRed Bull Bragantino30228683228445
10thsaints30227962620645
11thSao Paulo292261153127444
12thBotafogo262275102026-639
13thGoiás26226882329-639
14thCeará252251072223-138
15thStrength242266102023-336
16thcuiabá232265111522-735
17thHawaii232265112335-1235
18thcoritiba222264122334-1133
19thAtlético-GO212256112133-1232
20thYouth162237121635-1924

See also all the rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.

See the games of the 22nd round of the Brasileirão 2022

Games on 08/13/2022
16:30 – Goiás 1 x 1 Avai
19h00 – Corinthians 0 x 1 Palmeiras
20:30 – Cuiabá 1 x 0 Youth
21h00 – Botafogo 0 x 0 Atlético-GO
Games on 08/14/2022
11h00 – Coritiba 0 x 1 Atlético-MG
16h00 – São Paulo 3 x 0 Red Bull Bragantino
16h00 – Flamengo 5 x 0 Athletico-PR
16:00 – Ceará 0 x 1 Fortaleza
18h00 – América-MG 1 x 0 Santos
19:00 – Internacional 3 x 0 Fluminense

See more at: Brazilian Championship.

