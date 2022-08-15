‘Criança Esperança’: stars of sport and sports journalism are part of ‘Mesão da Esperança’ | TV & Famous

This Sunday, 8/14, sports stars and sports journalism answered the public’s calls during the Spectacular sport.

The team composed of Renata Silveira, fabi, baby, Magno Navarro, Graphite, Ana Marcela Cunha, Carol Barcellos, among others, it won a gold medal in the category of animation, commitment and solidarity, aiming to collect donations for 71 institutions throughout the country.

The show for the 37th edition of ‘Criança Esperança’ will be presented by Taís Araujo, Tadeu Schmidt, Marcos Mion and Paulo Vieira, and will be shown this Monday, 8/15, right after Pantanal.

To donate 7 reais call: 0500 2022 007

To donate 20 reais call: 0500 2022 020

To donate 40 reais call: 0500 2022 040

And you can also donate using the PIX key: [email protected]

And through the website: http://criancaesperanca.com.br

👉Check out the photos of “Mesão da Esperança”

The sports narrator Renata Silveira was present at the ‘Mesão da Esperança’ — Photo: Disclosure/Reginaldo Teixeira

Soccer player Nenê answered calls at ‘Mesão da Esperança’ — Photo: Disclosure/Reginaldo Teixeira

Magno Navarro, presenter of ‘Tá na Área’, was part of ‘Mesão da Esperança’ — Photo: Disclosure/Reginaldo Teixeira

Champion swimmer Ana Marcela Cunha did well at ‘Mesão da Esperança’ — Photo: Disclosure/Reginaldo Teixeira

Former coach of the Brazilian football team Carlos Alberto Parreira also participated in the ‘Mesão da Esperança’ — Photo: Disclosure/Reginaldo Teixeira

Commentator Grafite was one of the participants of the ‘Mesão da Esperança’ — Photo: Disclosure/Reginaldo Teixeira

Commentator Fabi answered calls from the public at ‘Mesão da Esperança’ — Photo: Disclosure/Reginaldo Teixeira

Journalist Carol Barcellos also participated in the ‘Mesão da Esperança’ — Photo: Disclosure/Reginaldo Teixeira

