‘Criança Esperança’: stars of sport and sports journalism are part of ‘Mesão da Esperança’ | TV & Famous

This Sunday, 8/14, sports stars and sports journalism answered the public’s calls during the Spectacular sport.
The team composed of Renata Silveira, fabi, baby, Magno Navarro, Graphite, Ana Marcela Cunha, Carol Barcellos, among others, it won a gold medal in the category of animation, commitment and solidarity, aiming to collect donations for 71 institutions throughout the country.
The show for the 37th edition of ‘Criança Esperança’ will be presented by Taís Araujo, Tadeu Schmidt, Marcos Mion and Paulo Vieira, and will be shown this Monday, 8/15, right after Pantanal.
To donate 7 reais call: 0500 2022 007
To donate 20 reais call: 0500 2022 020
To donate 40 reais call: 0500 2022 040
And you can also donate using the PIX key: [email protected]
And through the website: http://criancaesperanca.com.br
