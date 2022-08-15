Cruzeiro hits the arrival of a boy who went viral for the club’s base

Davi Luiz, a 12-year-old boy who went viral when he scored a great goal with three hats, just over a week ago, will have an opportunity at Cruzeiro. Davi will start, from today (15), a period of theses in the under-12 category. He has already performed at Toca da Raposa I, where the celestial base training takes place.

Davi became famous on the internet after receiving a side, giving three hats and finishing for the goal. At the time, he was defending Esporte Clube União, in a regional cup, played in João Monlevade – a municipality that is about 100 kilometers from Belo Horizonte.

The boy lives in Rio de Piracicaba (MG) and used to train only once a week in a social project. Last week, he spoke to the UOL Esporte and revealed to have Ronaldo Fenômeno as one of his references, as he likes to play as a centre-forward.

About the goal that went viral, Davi guaranteed that he didn’t think much about the move at the time and didn’t even use his hats in a premeditated way, he just looked for space to try for the chance to finish. The fact that the goal was filmed surprised the boy, who soon wanted to put it on his social network.

“The only thing I thought about was scoring the goal and I gave the hats. At the end of the game, the mother of a colleague came to me and said that she had filmed my goal. I said ‘I don’t believe it’. I asked her send me, I posted it on Instagram and it started rolling,” he told UOL.