Cuca liked to be embarrassed and returned to the queue

Palmeiras, two-time champion of America, eliminated Atlético-MG in Libertadores, playing most of the game with a disadvantage of one player (10 to 11) and, for about ten minutes, of two men (9 to 11). Many people, this columnist included, were shocked by the lack of idea of ​​Cuca’s team and even more amazed by the bizarre post-game interview, when the athletic coach (who owes much more important and serious explanations to society).

Well, coach, even the good ones (compared to the weak competition), committing nonsense is nothing new. But Cuca didn’t get tired of being ashamed. This Sunday, after Galo beat the weak Coritiba (who struggles against sticking), Cuca issued a receipt and used the press conference to disparage the work of Abel Ferreira.

That’s right. Cuca, eliminated by Abel in the last three Libertadores (by Santos, in the 2020 decision, and by Galo, in the current and last year), threw away the sense of ridicule and saw fit to criticize the way that the best Portuguese coach active in the country directs his team.

More than feeling the blow for Atlético-MG’s defeats, it seems clear that Cuca felt the fact that he was no longer the natural successor of Tite in the Brazilian team. Someone who thinks that playing with 11 is more difficult than with 10 is not in a position to manage Brazil. Even if he explains what he never explained and it is much more serious than being tactically humiliated. Long live the memory!

In addition to Cuca having burned the start, it hurts the athletic coach the obvious realization that Abel Ferreira is the natural name to take over Brazil after the Cup. Whether it will be him is another story, because Abel Ferreira may want to stay at Palmeiras, where he is the greatest coach in history, or return to his country or European football.

