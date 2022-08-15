Debating high public spending, which puts pressure on inflation and interest rates, will be ‘crucial’, says BC president | Economy

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said this Monday (15) that the debate on the increase in public spending will be present in 2023, when a new presidential term will begin.

“It will be a crucial issue. Any type of policy will have to look at the debt sustainability side and the social side”, he evaluated, during an event broadcast on the internet.

In the minutes of the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), which raised the basic interest rate of the economy to 13.75% per year, the highest in six years, the BC expressed concern about the increase in spending promoted through the ” PEC Kamizaze” — which circumvented the law and boosted social benefits.

The institution assessed, at that time, that the extension of these policies “may increase the country’s risk premiums” (resulting in higher interest rates for the population) and pressure inflation as the trajectory of public accounts worsens.

In an event promoted by the Millennium Institute on Monday, the BC president recalled a famous phrase that “there is nothing more permanent than a temporary government program”.

“So this is always something that afflicts us. What the market is anxious to understand today is how next year’s fiscal will be. [os gastos da PEC Kamikaze], how will they be financed? There is an anxiety about whether there has to be a tax offset, and whether it will come along with a tax reform. And what will a tax policy be like,” he declared.

The two best-placed presidential candidates in this year’s electoral race, Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, promise to keep the minimum threshold for Auxílio Brasil in 2023 at R$600.

Lula has been talking about ending the spending cap mechanism, a mechanism that limits the growth of most expenditures to the inflation of the previous year, while Bolsonaro’s economic team is carrying out studies for its exchange for public debt targets.

Despite showing concern about the increase in public spending, the BC president also cited an effect in the opposite direction, which will help to contain inflation in the coming years: the deceleration of the world economy, with a “high” possibility of recession, according to him. .

BC president Roberto Campos Neto also stated that the Copom, responsible for setting the economy’s basic interest rate based on the inflation targeting system, preferred to “look a little ahead”, referring to the decision to calibrate the Selic rate based on 12-month inflation expectations through March 2024 (which is lower).

By decreasing the importance of next year in the scenario for setting the Selic rate, the BC indicates that the inflation target may be breached in 2023 for the third year in a row.

To set the interest rate, the Central Bank uses the inflation targeting system. When inflation is high, the BC raises the Selic rate. When inflation estimates are in line with the targets, the Central Bank reduces the Selic rate. Currently, the Selic rate is 13.75% per year.

The Central Bank left the door open for a new rate hike at its next meeting, scheduled for mid-September, to 14% per annum. But the financial market, according to a survey carried out last week, believes that the institution will not raise interest rates further this year.