Deborah Secco counters meme involving her, Wanessa Camargo and Dado Dolabella: ‘Stop creating things from the past’ | TV & Famous

“When I see that the camera is on me, I smile to try to disguise the undisguisable. Stop creating things from the past, people. For God’s sake. By the way, I love Wanessa, I’m a fan of Wanessa and I want her to be happy , whatever. Please, it was just a meme, priceless and hilarious. It’s nothing like what you’re talking about”, explained Deborah.