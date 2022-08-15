Deborah Secco denies climate in ‘Altas Horas’ with Wanessa Camargo, mocks the situation and comments meme: “Priceless and hilarious”

Actress Deborah Secco decided to speak out and counter criticism that has been circulating on the web since her participation in the last program “Altas Horas” (13), which also received the participation of singer Wanessa Camargo. With a series of videos in the Stories of her official Instagram account published this Sunday (14), Deborah clarified what would have happened, denied climate on stage and said there was no quarrel with Wanessa Camargo because of Dado Dolabella.

It’s just that a sequence of images from the program shows the presentation of Dado Dolabella’s girlfriend and then the actress who, supposedly, would be and “closed face” and would soon have opened a smile when she realized she was being filmed. It didn’t take long for the web to point out that the actress would not be comfortable in front of the singer and, even more, to speculate on the reasons that led Deborah Secco to, supposedly, not appreciate the presence of Wanessa. The images went viral and netizens recalled rumors that Dado would have cheated on the actress with the singer in the early 2000s.

“Loves, I saw that I created a great meme yesterday. But there are people talking so much nonsense that I made a point of explaining! Wanessa was there, goddess, singing, and I saw the camera giving her a 360”, she began to speak. , laughing at the situation and at the meme created. “I saw that the thread was on the floor, Wanessa was walking backwards, almost hooking her foot on the thread. And I get a little distressed and I stay there traveling on that and with a face like: ‘Oh my God, it’s going to hook’ “, continued the actress.

“When I see that the camera is on me, I smile to try to disguise the undisguisable. Stop creating things from the past, people. For God’s sake. By the way, I love Wanessa, I’m a fan of Wanessa and I want her to be happy , whatever. Please, it was just a meme, priceless and hilarious. It’s nothing like what you’re talking about”, explained Deborah, after reporting the details during the program.