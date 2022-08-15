Deborah Secco reacts to the meme about Wanessa and Dado Dolabella after being caught on TV

Deborah Secco and Wanessa Camargo met in the recording of the program “Altas Horas” and the actress ended up starring in a meme when she was caught by the camera looking seriously at the singer’s performance and then smiling when she realized she was being filmed.

On social media, many netizens recalled that before dating Wanessa for the first time, in the early 2000s, Dado Dolabella had a relationship with Deborah. At the time, many assured that the artist cheated on the actress with Zezé Di Camargo’s daughter, which could justify what they called a “judgmental look”, due to the fact that, now, more than 20 years later, Wanessa has returned to relate to her ex, after a controversial separation from her then-husband, Marcus Buaiz.

Deborah Secco justifies a serious look at Wanessa

In his social network, in addition to sharing the moment that went viral on the web, Deborah Secco explained her gaze to Wanessa. “I saw that I created a great meme yesterday. You are tagging me in this meme. But there are people talking so much nonsense about this meme that I made a point of coming to explain”, began the actress, owner of a busy past love.

“Wanessa was there, goddess, singing and I was seeing the camera doing a 360º on it, I saw that the wire was on the floor, Wanessa is walking backwards, she is almost hooking her foot on the wire, I’m getting a little distressed and I stay there traveling in that, with a face of ‘oh my God, it’s going to hook’. When I see that the camera is on me I smile to try to disguise the undisguised“, described.

6-year-old Maria Flor’s mother asked: “Stop creating things from the pastpeople, for the love of God!”. And he assured: “I love Wanessa, I’m a fan, I want her to be happy no matter what. Please, it was just a meme, even funny, hilarious, priceless, but there’s none of that you’re freaking out about.”

Wanessa reacts to Deborah Secco’s comment

After Deborah Secco used her social network to explain her looks to Wanessa, the singer reposted the videos published by the actress and commented on the lines of Hugo Moura’s wife. “I really was about to fall there [no fio da câmera]. It was real, “he said, laughing. “There was nothing more than that, people! There’s a crowd talking about things that have nothing to do with it!”, warned the artist.

And he concluded, sending a message to Deborah Secco: “I’m also a huge fan of yours, I think you’re awesome and I admire you a lot! Thank you for the words and we’re always together”, he wrote, using hearts in the caption.