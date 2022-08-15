Deborah Secco’s grimace at Altas Horas proves that live program is needed – 08/15/2022

The chaos that was a fundamental element for the formation of several generations of viewers is lacking in Brazilian television. Only journalism and sports have their programming guaranteed live, leaving entertainment always with that drawer atmosphere.

Over the past weekend the public got a glimpse of the wonders we’ve been missing. On behalf of Criança Esperança, Altas Horas was shown entirely in the heat of the moment, directly from Globo’s studios.

Deborah Secco’s facial expression while Wanessa Camargo presented her musical number at the beginning of the attraction flooded social networks and became a powerful meme in a very short time. Several theories have emerged to explain the reaction of the actress, who has already gone public to give her version of the facts.

But what matters is that television takes on another temperature when live audience programs are shown. Serginho Groisman’s extensive guest list, who is an ace in driving in this format, creates a magnetic tension capable of driving even more engagement on the networks.

In addition to Altas Horas, Domingão also had its first block presented live, and I just wonder how it would have been even more fun to watch the debut of the Battle of Lip Sync between Paulo Vieira and Letícia Colin in real time.

