Despair made a gardener isolated for 5 days on an island in Rio to eat coal







After falling from a rock, Nelson Nedy Ribeiro, 51, was dragged by the sea to Palma Island, in Grumari Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

Gardener Nelson Nedy Ribeiro, 51, was stranded for five days after falling off a rock and being dragged by the sea in Grumari, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. The accident occurred on the 5th and the current dragged him for about 1.3 km to the island of Palma. And he was only rescued by the Fire Department last Saturday, 13.

In an interview with TV Globo, Ribeiro reports feeling very cold and very thirsty, but he says he survived the isolation by eating two lemons, a piece of charcoal and drinking salt water mixed with sweet.

“The first night I spent on the rocks. It was very cold and without water. When it started to rain, I caught the raindrops with my hand to wet my mouth. I was very thirsty. The night went by so fast that I didn’t even I believed”, recalls the gardener.

At dawn, Ribeiro decided to explore the island in search of water and food and found a makeshift tent, probably used by fishermen in the region, with a mattress and a blanket, as well as two sliced ​​lemons.

On his second day of isolation, despair hit and the gardener tried to swim to the beach, but he couldn’t. “The current was pulling me back to the island […] I thought I was going to die there. I thought the fishermen would find me dead in their bed”, says Ribeiro.

The hunger was so bad that the gardener says he ate a piece of coal. But, according to him, the idea was not a good one. “It made my mouth even more dry.”

Ribeiro made a flag to try to get the attention of passing boats, but salvation only came on Saturday. “I saw a jet ski coming down there. I grabbed the shirt and started waving.”

With injuries to his hands, legs and back, Ribeiro was rescued by the Fire Department by helicopter and taken to the Lourenço Jorge Municipal Hospital, in Barra da Tijuca, where he received medical attention.