Despicable, Flora takes over Donatela’s life

In the next chapters of Globo’s A Favorita, Flora will try to take over Donatela’s life in every way. The woman, who was invited to live on the ranch, will take all of her rival’s clothes and have them adjusted to her size. Offending the woman, Flora will say that Donatela only has tacky clothes.

“You know, Flora… Do you look like a goddess?”, the squire will say. “See, Silveirinha? In the midst of those tacky clothes, I found pearls like this dress! There’s more good clothes in the closet. I’m going to go fishing and I’m going to take everything to an atelier to adjust it for me”, announces the villain. “Do you know that dress looks much better on you than on Donatela?”, she will ask. “Oh, Silveirinha… I’m so nervous. Did you see my dad today?” she will ask.

“No, what do you have?” he will ask. “He is very quiet. We can’t lose sight of him. He’s crazy to pull our rug!”, sentenced Flora. “Do you know that I’m much more worried about Dodi than about your father?”, the man will say. “Don’t even talk to me about Dodi… The desire I have is to choke him”, he will point out. “It’s a good thing Dodi didn’t put his name on that house he bought,” she recalls.

