Detectives Found Narcotics in Anne Heche’s Blood Sample

The detectives who investigated the accident that killed the actress Anne Heche said that there were narcotics present in a blood sample obtained from the actress. Investigations into the case, however, should not go ahead after her death.

“As of today, there are no further investigative steps in this case. Any information or documents requested prior to these events will be received as a formal matter and incorporated into the case. When a person who could be responsible for a crime dies, we do not send the related documentation. for consideration,” Los Angeles police said on Friday.

Admitted to a burn hospital in Los Angeles, the actress suffered “severe anoxic brain injury”, caused by lack of oxygen, when her car crashed into a house in Los Angeles and caused a fire on August 5th.

Although Anne Heche is legally dead, her body remains on life support and her heart continues to beat until OneLegacy determines if she can be an organ donor, spokesperson Holly Baird said in a statement sent to the Associated Press. The process of figuring out which organs are viable and finding a compatible recipient can take several days.

