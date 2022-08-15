Dividends: share price drops after payment. Worth to buy?

The following content was sent on Friday (12) to subscribers to the newsletter of InfoMoney. To receive the next editions of the newsletter, sign up for free by leaving your email in the box below:

The high dividends distributed by several companies listed on B3 in recent months, especially those in the commodities segment, is drawing the attention of investors – who have sought to better understand how the dynamics of payment of dividends by companies work.

on the social networks of InfoMoney, this was a topic discussed during the week, given that a record dividend distribution by Petrobras is underway. The company will pay its shareholders R$ 6.73 per share, related to the results obtained in the second quarter of 2022. And Thursday (11) was the cut-off date – or “date with” – to ensure the receipt of this amount .

It means that whoever had the state-owned company’s preferred or common shares in the portfolio on that date will be entitled to payment. As of last Friday (12), the share began to be traded “ex dividends” – that is, without the right to receive these dividends.

One aspect that some investors have begun to notice is the fact that share prices decrease when companies make payments – which has already happened with Petrobras shares. Because?

Reader Fernando Freitas went further and questioned the InfoMoney about an investment strategy adopted by many people in these periods.

• What is the advantage of investing to receive the dividends, if the stock then falls in the same proportion as the payment?

Fernando Freitas

Let’s start from the beginning. Dividends are the portion of net income that a company distributes to its shareholders. Payment is made with the funds held by the company in its cash.

Cash, in turn, is one of the items that make up a company’s assets – as well as its physical facilities or inventories, for example. And the equity value is an element considered in the investors’ account to decide for how much they will trade the company’s shares on the market.

When distributing dividends, the company needs to take cash out of cash to pay the amounts promised to shareholders. Therefore, it is as if a part of its assets “disappeared”, because it was handed over to investors.

To reflect this flow, stock prices are adjusted, excluding the amount of dividends. You may have already noticed this by following quotes on your investment platform or on specialized websites such as InfoMoney.

The adjustment is made even before the dividends are deposited. It takes place on the “ex date”, the day from which the shares are traded on the market without the right to receive the announced earnings.

In the case of Petrobras, the shares became “ex dividends” this Friday (12). Those who followed the trading session on Thursday (11) saw that the preferred shares closed quoted at R$ 36.25. On Friday, however, the closing price indicated on the investment platforms for Thursday was R$ 29.58 (check it out on Petrobras’ page on InfoMoney).

The difference is R$ 6.67, practically the same amount that will be distributed per share in dividends.

The price reduction does not mean that the stock has gone down. “The dividend adjustment is applied over the entire historical series of paper prices”, explains Wagner Salaverry, managing partner of variable income at the manager Quantitas.

So, in financial terms, says Salaverry, the investor continues to have exactly the same value. “If I have a share that costs R$10 and it pays dividends of R$2, I still have R$10, even if its price drops to R$8”, he says. “The difference is that I will have a share worth R$8 and another R$2 in my hand, to do whatever I want – even buy more shares”.

Therefore, in his view, the strategy of acquiring shares close to the “date with” in order to receive the announced dividends is not worthwhile from a financial point of view, since there is no “value creation” at the time of distribution.

Felipe Paletta, founding partner and analyst at Monett, recognizes that there are no financial benefits, but there may be a tax advantage. That’s because dividends are exempt from income tax, but the capital gain obtained on the sale of shares is not.

“Imagine that the investor bought a share for R$100 and it was adjusted to R$99.50, because he paid R$0.50 in dividends. If the investor sells it on the market for R$ 99.50, before the Federal Revenue, he will have had a loss”, even if there has been no financial loss in fact, says Paletta.

In this specific case, says the analyst, at the end of the day, the investor will not have had to pay IR on the R$ 0.50 distributed as dividends and, in addition, he could deduct the accumulated (fiscal) losses from the tax due in other operations. on the Stock Exchange – this compensation is provided for in the rules of the Federal Revenue Service, check details in the InfoMoney on how to declare actions.

