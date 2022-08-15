Do results keep surprises or disappointments in the market? See analyst bets – Money Times

O Méliuz (CASH3) will release this Monday (15), after the market closes, its 2022 second quarter results.

Despite a surprisingly positive operational preview, the company is expected to report another quarter of pressured margins.

THE Great Investments estimates a negative Ebitda margin of 23.3%, a decrease of 10 percentage points compared to the second quarter of 2021.

The brokerage also believes that Méliuz will not come out of the loss, which should reach R$ 13.6 million.

“We should see a drop in revenue from the card co-branded, […] that will not be compensated by the revenue from the card itself”, adds the broker.

Genial believes that Méliuz will start making recipes from the debit and credit cards from the third quarter of the year – and, even then, it will be unrepresentative.

“Although we are more optimistic about the TPV (total volume of payments) of the co-brandedwe still believe that this mismatch should further pressure the company’s margins in the short term, which leads us to believe that we will not see a reversal of the loss of R$ 6.5 million earned by the company in the first quarter of 2022″, says the analyst Igor Guedes and the head of research and finance Eduardo Nishio, in a report released last week.

Genial projects an evolution in net revenue, with growth of around 70% year on year, due to a lower TPV deceleration than initially expected.

In terms of Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), the broker is not very optimistic and works with a negative result of approximately R$ 21.6 million.

operational preview

Méliuz recorded a 24% growth in total sales in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, according to the operational preview released this Thursday (14).

O GMV (gross volume of goods) of the company, including the operations of the promobit and gives Picoditotaled R$ 1.41 billion between April and June this year, against an amount of R$ 1.14 billion a year earlier.

Compared to the first quarter of 2022, the volume of goods sold shrank by 10%.

The company started a new stage with the creation of the Méliuz Card from the acquisition of the bankly, a Banking as a Service platform that allows any company in the market to create and scale its own offering of financial services. Since the launch of the digital account, Méliuz has registered 1.2 million accounts created.

On the credit card, the company reached a TPV (total volume of payments) of R$ 7.6 million.

“It is worth remembering that we still accounted for approximately R$ 797.2 million of TPV in the second quarter of 2022 referring to the co-branded card”, highlighted the company, in the preview report.

Like the Great, the XP Investimentos had a positive reading of the operational numbers.

In XP’s assessment, even with the deterioration of some indicators, the numbers presented by Méliuz indicate the company’s ability to grow above the market, despite the challenging macroeconomic scenario.

However, the broker believes that the drop in GMV data in the Brazilian and International operations in the quarterly comparison should continue to weigh on the company’s shares.

After the preview, the UBS BB cut net revenue and net income estimates for 2022. The institution now considers a loss of R$39.2 million for the year.

For 2023, UBS BB still considers a profit of R$ 3.2 million for the company. Even so, the amount was strongly revised downwards, since analysts’ projections for the next year were around R$ 71.1 million.

UBS BB also raised operating expense estimates by 16% for 2022 and 27% for 2023.

Inflection point

In the evaluation of Bank of America (BofA)Méliuz should report still weak numbers this season of results, but is at an inflection point.

According to the institution, the company should turn its game around soon, with the second half promising a strong recovery, once the new products of the technology company’s ecosystem are launched and Bankly is fully integrated.

Assuming the coverage of shares with a buy recommendation, Genial highlighted that investing in the company’s shares has its ups and downs, but the stock is still attractive and worth the “roller coaster of emotions”.

