Does intermittent fasting work? How to lose weight and gain muscle mass







Does intermittent fasting work or not? Photo: Shutterstock / SportLife

Will the intermittent fasting works? If you do, or at least have tried to do, some kind of diet to lose weight, define the body or gain muscle mass, you have probably heard about intermittent fasting and wondered if the strategy really works. And the answer is quite simple: it depends on your goal and your physical and mental conditions.

It’s healthy?

To know whether or not intermittent fasting works for you, you need to first consider whether the practice will be healthy for your body. If you suffer from any type of compulsion or anxiety, it may be better to adopt another type of diet.

Remember that intermittent fasting basically consists of staying long periods without eating anything (12 to 16 hours a day is recommended) and, after that period, consuming large amounts of food. According to endocrinologist, Dr. Ana Salgado, this strategy can worsen the situation of people with signs of eating disorders, anxiety and compulsion.

On the other hand, if you don’t have any history related to these conditions, you can consider that intermittent fasting does work. But, it has to be done well. “Those who choose this diet need to keep in mind that it reduces insulin levels, contributes to fat loss and brings a much better quality of life due to the calorie restriction imposed by fasting”, says Dr. Guilherme Corradi, a specialist in sports medicine and a member of the Brazilian Society of Sports Medicine.

Intermittent fasting works for weight loss

As commented by Dr. Corradi, fasting alone induces calorie restriction. After all, you will go many hours without eating and, as much as you enjoy the eating window, it will be easier to end the day with a caloric deficit. And this is the basic principle for those who want to lose weight.

But be careful. It’s no use going hours without eating and, when eating, abusing ultra-processed, industrialized, fried foods, soft drinks, sweets and fast food. These items, in addition to significantly compromising health, can generate a caloric surplus. Which is exactly the opposite of what is needed to lose weight. Therefore, intermittent fasting works for weight loss as long as you choose healthy foods during the window.

But what about gaining muscle mass?

We already know that intermittent fasting works for weight loss, as it makes the calorie deficit more accessible. However, to build muscle mass, the intake of nutrients such as proteins, carbohydrates and fats must be high. And in this regard, performing long hours of fasting can be counterproductive to the necessary food intake to gain muscle.

However, if you are fully adapted to intermittent fasting, some maneuvers and a good diet preparation can guarantee muscle mass gain. “The benefit is the improvement of body composition: fasting not only reduces the percentage of fat, but favors the gain of lean mass. This practice makes the production of gH (growth hormone), benefiting muscle hypertrophy”, says nutritionist Flaviane Calônego, specialist in human metabolism.

How to do intermittent fasting

That is, intermittent fasting works for different types of goals. It is usually more efficient for weight loss, but it can also help to gain muscle mass. However, to be able to make an efficient, safe strategy that fits into the routine, the only way is with the help of a nutrition professional. He who will know how to evaluate your conditions, goals and desires, to indicate the best path to be followed.