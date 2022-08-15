Does texting outside working hours earn you overtime? see your rights

The clock reads 18:00. It’s the end of the day, but the firm’s WhatsApp group is still in full swing. Faced with this, the worker does not know whether or not he is obliged to respond. If yes, does the message outside working hours earn overtime? Understand what to do so you don’t take service home and don’t get bad with the company.

The internet has changed work relationships and everything seems to be “for yesterday”. Even when the worker arrives home, after working hours, from time to time he finds himself solving pendencies of the position through message groups.

Message outside working hours

The rules for using messaging applications must be included in the employment contract and in the internal regulations, so that everyone knows how and when the tool can be used.

But it is a fact that many companies and employees leave this concern aside. The WhatsApp group created to facilitate Communication between employees and the company can become a big headache.

The message outside working hours has to be used with great caution, after all, urgent situations must be handled through calls that ensure that the other person is aware of what is happening at the moment.

In this way, no employee is obliged to join the company’s groups. And not even responding to messages, especially outside of office hours! When the person is out of working hours, it is up to them to decide whether or not to reply to messages. It’s always good for everyone to have common sense.

Even if messages outside working hours are frequent and take up a lot of the employee’s time, he may be paid and entitled to overtime.

That way, if the employee performs the tasks outside working hours, he has to be paid for the journey! If the company refuses to pay, the employee can go to the Labor Court. Even messages sent by messaging apps are considered evidence.