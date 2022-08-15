“don’t make it to F1”

Credit: Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

Held this Sunday (14), race 2 of Formula E, in South Korea, was marked by an accident involving drivers Pascal Wehrlein (Porsche) and Nyck de Vries (Mercedes).

The pair got tangled up on the track during the first ten minutes of the race and had to retire. Wehlrein smacked De Vries in the back. The contact damaged both cars.

The German from Porsche stopped on the track, while the Dutch rival managed to at least make it to the pits.

Wehlrein was not happy with the accident and fired. “There are only idiots here. I hope it never makes it to F1. Idiot of c..”, said the pilot, in radio communication with the Porsche team.

Learn more about Nyck de Vries, Mercedes F1 reserve driver

The Dutchman is the Mercedes team’s immediate reserve in the F1 category. In fact, it is common to watch Nyck de Vries alongside the head of the German automaker, Toto Wolff, in the official transmissions of the category.

It is worth noting that the 27-year-old sportsman has already participated in two events in the current season of the tournament.

Nyck de Vries drove a Williams car and replaced Alexander Albon in the first free practice session for the Spanish GP.

The Mercedes pro also replaced Lewis Hamilton and drove a Mercedes F1 car in the first free practice session for the French GP.

Formula E defines champion

If on the one hand Nyck de Vries has given cause for concern for the Mercedes FE, on the other hand, the German automaker has every reason to celebrate.

That’s because the team’s other driver, Stoffel Vandoorne, became the grand champion of the 2022 Formula E season.

The Belgian reached 213 points and surpassed competitors Mitch Evans (runner-up with 180 points) and Edoardo Mortara (third place with 169 points).