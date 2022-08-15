download and move the R$ 1,000

After many weeks of negotiation, the benefits PEC finally started to pay the promised aid. From the boosted amounts paid in Auxilio Brasil and in the gas voucher to the new benefits known as BEm Caminheiro and BEm Taxista that cover very specific groups.

See also: PIX Trucker of R$ 1,000 also goes to driver who owns a van

For truck drivers, this money is already a reality, since this Tuesday, the 9th, payments began. As promised, the amount was paid on the first fortnight of the month. This is not the case for taxi drivers, for example, as they will have to wait a little longer to be able to access the money.

Remembering that to be entitled to the money it is necessary for the truck driver to work with cargo autonomously. If you were curious and want to know how to know if you can access it or even want to move the money, it’s very easy: just download the CAIXA Tem app, which works on both Android and iOS devices.

Through the application, it is possible to make purchases in the most varied types of establishments, using both the CAIXA Tem virtual debit card and the QR Code. The beneficiary can also pay the common daily bills there, such as electricity, water, telephone and gas, but it is even possible to pay boletos in general.

However, those who prefer to withdraw cash can visit any of the lottery outlets corresponding to Caixa Aqui and even go to the self-service terminals with the token that can be generated by the application.

Finally, the person who is entitled to the money can transfer the amounts to accounts at other banks through PIX or by bank transfer made in the traditional way.

The government asks beneficiaries to withdraw the money within a maximum of 90 days, as this is the time when it will be available. If the money is not moved within this period, it will return to the union.

It is worth remembering that this aid is a response to the many protests made by truck drivers in recent years. The class has suffered a lot with the increase in the price of fuels, which made freight less profitable. As a result, the protests increased, so the government had to respond accordingly.

The answer came in the PEC that gave rise to BEm Caminhoneiro. In addition, the ICMS cut ended up reducing the value of diesel, causing the savings in this case to be doubled.

The measures only last until December. Because of this, it is recommended that those who work in the area be sure to collect the amounts that will be deposited monthly until the end of this year.

Remembering that while all autonomous truck drivers were covered, taxi drivers were not. App drivers ended up being left out of the list of beneficiaries of BEm Taxista.