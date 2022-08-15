edict OUT! BRL 4,106.09. Look!

Heads up! Public notice is out Multiprofessional Residency AC Camargo Cancer Center with the offer of 27 vacancies, distributed among the following areas: Nursing, Stomatology, Medical Physics, Physiotherapy, Speech Therapy, Nutrition and Psychology.

Applications can be made from the day August 30th to September 30th, 2022.

For details of the call for proposals, browse the index below:

AC Camargo Residence: remuneration and benefits

Candidates approved in this Selection Process and duly enrolled in the Multiprofessional Residency Programs will receive scholarships financed by the National Scholarship Program of the Ministry of Health for Residencies in the Professional Health Area in the gross amount of BRL 4,106.09.

The ACCamargo Cancer Center will grant, in addition to the scholarship, housing allowance and food allowance, in the total amount of R$ 1,154.91.

AC Camargo Residence: registration

Enrollment must be made from 10 am on August 30, 2022 to 11:59 pm on September 30, 2022, exclusively online on the Fundação VUNESP website (www.vunesp.com.br).

The candidate must make the payment corresponding to the registration fee, in the amount of R$ 330.00, through the bank slip generated at the time of registration, at any bank branch, until October 03, 2022.

AC Camargo Residence: vacancies

The ACCamargo Cancer Center’s Multiprofessional Health Residency Programs will offer 21 places. Check the table:

Profissional area Program Duration Number of vacancies (R1) Nursing Multiprofessional Residency Program in Oncology 2 years 6 stomatology Multiprofessional Residency Program in Oncology 2 years 4 Medical Physics Multiprofessional Residency Program in Oncology 2 years 3 Physiotherapy Multiprofessional Residency Program in Oncology 2 years 4 speech therapy Multiprofessional Residency Program in Oncology 2 years 3 Nutrition Multiprofessional Residency Program in Oncology 2 years 3 Psychology Multiprofessional Residency Program in Oncology 2 years 4

AC Camargo Residence 2022: stages of the tests

For all Residency Programs dealt with in this Notice, the Selection Process will consist of three phases, all of an eliminatory and qualifying nature:

First phase: objective proof of knowledge (in person);

Second phase: objective documentary analysis of the curriculum (not in person);

Third phase: interview (virtual).

objective evidence

The objective test of knowledge aims to assess the candidate’s degree of general knowledge, as well as the ability to analyze, understand and interpret information, ability to work with a logical structure of relationships, deductive capacity and specific technical knowledge of the respective Program.

The objective test of knowledge will consist of multiple choice questions with 5 alternatives each, with only one correct alternative.

The objective test, for each Residency Program, will have the following composition:

Portuguese language: 10 questions;

Technical English: 5 questions; and

Specific knowledge: 35 questions

The objective test of knowledge will be applied in the city of São Paulo with a date scheduled for October 23, 2022 in the afternoon, lasting up to 3 hours

resume analysis

Candidates approved for the second phase of this Selection Process must fill out, from 11/28/2022 to 11/30/2022, until 11:59 pm, the standardized form with curricular activities, as well as attach supporting documentation on an electronic platform available only on the ACCamargo Cancer Center website.

The curriculum will be analyzed and scored based on objective criteria as explained below:

Criterion Descriptive Maximum value 1 Extracurricular internship 1.50 two Organization of scientific events 1.00 3 Participation in scientific events as a listener 1.00 4 Presentation at scientific events 1.00 5 Scientific research 2.00 6 Published scientific articles 2.00 7 Monitoring, academic leagues and university extension activities 1.50 Punctuation maximum 10.00

Interview

This phase will consist of a competency interview and situational case resolution in the specific area of ​​activity, and aims to assess the candidate’s competencies and their alignment with the institutional values ​​of the ACCamargo Cancer Center.

During the interview, the potential of each candidate to exercise the Multiprofessional Residency program in their area of ​​expertise will be evaluated. Competences such as: communication and argumentation ability, coherence, behavioral posture, dynamism, ability to work in a team and patient focus will be analyzed.

The interviews (3rd phase) will be held on December 13 and 14, 2022 from 9 am to 5 pm, each interview lasting 40 minutes. The schedule will be announced on Dec.

of 2022.

