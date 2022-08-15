Emirates says again it is interested in a new superjumbo bigger than the A380





While most airlines do not see, at the moment, more space for the development of another aircraft of the size of the Airbus A380, the Arab company Emirates thinks differently. In an interview with CNN Travel last week, the company’s CEO, Tim Clark, said again that he has an appetite for even a bigger plane.

The Dubai-based company has 118 of the model jets, but only about 80 have been reactivated and not all are flying regularly. Still, the company nourishes the expectation that everyone will be flying until the second quarter of next year.

Does not give up

With so many jets of the model in the fleet, it wouldn’t even be possible to go back so easily. Because of this, Clark himself has already been involved in a dispute over ideas, not to mention a clash, with another CEO, Qatar Airways, Akbar Al Baker, a current critic of the A380 and who has said he can’t wait to retire everyone. the ones your company has.

Clark, for his part, stands firm, “The notion that the A380 was a thing of the past was always a little hard to swallow.”. “I was laughing to myself, thinking ‘Wait and see.’ We started flying the A380 to Heathrow six times a day in October last year and we haven’t had a free seat on any of them since then.”.

In fact, talking about your route more premium it is easy, however, it is certain that the same cannot be said of most others made by the A380. An example is São Paulo, which lost its daily A380 flight this month – the aircraft gave way to the smaller-capacity Boeing 777.

Keeping against the rest of the world, Clark said again that his company is still interested in an aircraft even bigger than the A380 and regretted that neither Airbus nor Boeing showed willingness to develop.

For him, market growth in the coming years could only be followed if the company had a larger aircraft, otherwise it will have to charge more for seats in higher density destinations, which operate with slots coordinated and therefore have no more space for new flights.

“Supply will be suppressed, demand will continue to grow, and when that happens, prices will rise, it’s inevitable. If you take out the A380s in the mid-2030s, what are you going to do? Will we have major works on current or new airfields? At Heathrow, they can’t even agree on the third clue. Amsterdam’s Schiphol has just reduced the number of takeoffs and landings they will allow. So, one wonders, how would that demand be accommodated?”said Clark.

In that sense, it’s undeniable that Clark has a point.