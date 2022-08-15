Energy and fuel weigh on Brazilians’ budget, says survey

What was supposed to be basic has weighed heavily on Brazilians’ budgets. The energy bill and fuel expenses make income even lower. THE search from the Association of Large Industrial Energy Consumers (Abrace) shows that many families experience the same difficulty.

The research is unprecedented and shows that energy and fuel expenses occupy the second place in the ranking of the highest expenditure by families. The survey is a partnership between Abrace and the Institute for Social, Political and Economic Research (Ipespe), published by GLOBO.

Energy and fuel weigh on the budget

The first place in the ranking is occupied by food. According to the survey, 94% of Brazilians interviewed said that energy and fuel have had the most impact on the budget.

The survey also showed that nine out of ten respondents responded that energy is weighing more on their budget now than it was 5 years ago.

The Embrace survey wanted to feel the perception of Brazilians in relation to the energy sector. The data collected in the survey also indicated that 60% of consumers do not even know what is charged on the electricity bill.

Brazilians evaluated that the electricity bill is too expensive or expensive. Respondents – 66% – said that the opinions and needs of the population in relation to electricity are not taken into account in decisions about this sector.

Due to the bill that already weighs heavily on Brazilians, 60% of respondents said they would not accept paying more to have clean and sustainable energy. The survey took into account the opinion of 2,000 Brazilians, between June 22 and July 10.