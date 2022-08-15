Events that could impact the stock market this week

Posted at 6:40 pm

Events on the market’s radar this week:

GDP preview

This Monday, 15th, the IBC-Br, an indicator of the Central Bank known as the preview of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will be released at 9 am.

The data will refer to June.

American BC minutes

Another important event that can affect the stock exchanges is the release of the minutes of the Central Bank of the United States. It will be at 3pm on Wednesday the 17th.

The content of the document should help analysts to project more accurately whether the US central bank will be more aggressive in raising interest rates to contain inflation.

It’s worth remembering that lower-than-expected inflation data last week helped lift the stock markets.

2Q22 Results

The balance sheet season for the second quarter of 2022 ends with several companies announcing their results on Monday, 15th. Highlights for Itaúsa (ITSA4), CSN (CSNA3), IRB (IRBR3) and Yduqs (YDUQ3).

See the full list below.

-Anima, Omega Generation: before the market opening.

-Itaúsa, IRB, CSN, CSN Mineração, Yduqs, Caixa Seguridade, Boa Safra, Agrogalaxy, Even, Melnick, Anima Educação, Cruzeiro do Sul, Vamos, Mills, Vibra, Oncoclínicas, Desktop, Espaçolaser, Méliuz, Rede D’Or, Multilaser, Alliar, Gafisa, Dotz, Getninjas: after the market closes.

corporate news

Eletrobras reports a 45% drop in net income in 2Q22

Cemig: profit drops 97.5% in 2Q22

PDG Realty reverses loss in 2Q22

Cosan: loss of R$ 125.3 million in 2Q22

Dimed (PNVL3) approves payment of interest on capital

M. Dias Branco’s profit in 2Q22 grows 64.1% on an annual basis

Cruzeiro do Sul Educacional will buy back shares

Paranapanema reports loss in 2Q22

Stock market study

