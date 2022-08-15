ex-husband posts message about father’s day

After making an appeal on social media to spend Father’s Day with his son Enrico, Amaury Nunes, Karina Bacchi’s ex-husband, used his Instagram this afternoon to reflect on the date.

“Congratulations on today father, thank you for always being so present and teaching me the main values ​​of this life. You are a great example for me. I love you. How nice it would be if all children could spend this special date with their respective parents”, began Amaury.

“Happy Father’s Day to ALL types of parents, whether biological father, foster father, father who plays the role of mother, the mother who plays the role of father. May father always be a definition of who takes care, who gives love, who cares… who LOVES,” he continued.

“And never be defined by a role, or by anyone,” he concluded.

Even without directly citing Enrico, Amaury’s followers cited the absence of his and Karina’s son in the publication’s comments.

Last Friday (12), Amaury published a video asking to see his son today.

“I hope from the bottom of my heart that we can resolve this situation without more controversies, without more fights, without more accusations and insinuations. That you have the discernment to know the best for our son, that we can resume this coexistence as soon as possible. before and that on this Father’s Day that is coming now he can spend it with his father”, said the businessman.

Days earlier, he had complained about Enrico’s distance on his son’s birthday.

“I can’t be with you today, but I would like to send you this message. If it’s not today, in a few months or years, you can see and know that you have a father who loves you, who never abandoned you and will never abandon you. “, said.

Karina and Amaury’s marriage came to an end in May of this year.