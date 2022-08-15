Explosion in Ecuador leaves 5 dead; government blames organized crime

The country is located between Colombia and Peru, the largest cocaine producers in the world, and is facing a wave of crime linked to drug trafficking, which leaves a scenario of terror.

Houses destroyed after explosion in Guayaquil, Ecuador



An explosion in Guayaquil attributed to organized crime by the government of Ecuador left five dead and 16 injured this Sunday, 14. “Organized crime mercenaries, who drugged the economy for a long time, now attack with explosives. It’s not a problem for the Ecuadorian police. It is a declaration of war on the State,” said Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo on his Twitter account. The incident, the causes of which have not yet been detailed by the police, also caused destruction in eight properties and two cars, according to the National Risk Management Service (SNGR). It was a “major explosion,” police said on Twitter. Ecuador is located between Colombia and Peru, the largest cocaine producers in the world, and faces a wave of crime linked to drug trafficking, which leaves a scene of terror with decapitated bodies and hanging from bridges, in the style of Mexican cartels. The clashes extend to the prisons, where, since February 2021, there have been seven riots that have resulted in the death of around 400 inmates. “Or we unite to face it [o crime organizado], or the price will be even higher for society”, warned Carrillo in his message. Last year, Ecuador, which has a population of 18 million people, recorded a rate of 14 murders per 100,000 inhabitants, almost double that of 2020.

