Fabrício Bruno lives top scorer day, Flamengo massacres Athletico-PR, wins 6th consecutive in the Brasileirão and follows ‘climb’ in the table

Flamengo ran over Athletico-PR 5-0, this Sunday (14), for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship

O Flamengo took no notice of Atletico-PR and crushed the opponent for 5 to 0this Sunday (14), at Maracanã, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian championship.

After a goalless 1st half, in which the defense of Hurricane behaved very well, the team from Rio de Janeiro took off in the complementary stage and massacred mercilessly.

The score was opened and extended by two practically equal goals: Marine took a corner and the defender Fabricio Bruno went up very well to score twice in the space of three minutes.

They were the first goals of the defender, who came to be 101 days without playing this season after suffering a rare injury, for the club from Gávea.

Athletico felt the blow, and Fla increased the score in a deadly counterattack pulled by Matheuzinhowhich was eventually completed by Ayrton Lucas.

And there was more: Marine hit another great corner and Lazarus tested with precision to transform the victory into a rout at Maracanã.

To end the afternoon in style, arrascaeta provided assistance in stoppage time and Pedro appeared on the 2nd pole to head and put final numbers on the scoreboard: 5 to 0, outside the dance.

With the result, Flamengo reaches the 6th triumph followed in the Brasileirão and follows its “escalation” in the table. At the moment, the team is in the vice-leadership, but the Fluminense at the end of the round.

The scoreboard also fills the team with Dorival Jr. of morale before the return game of the quarterfinals of Brazil’s Cupthis Wednesday (17), precisely against Athletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada.

Fabrício Bruno (left) and Diego celebrate Flamengo’s goal over Athletico-PR Alexandre Durão/Zimel Press/Gazeta Press

Championship status

With the result, Flamengo goes to 39 points and is currently in 2nd placement – the Fluminensehowever, can still pass.

Athletico-PR for us 37 points and occupies the 5th position.

The guy: Fabricio Bruno

Very solid game by the defender in the defense and, especially, when he went on the attack.

Showing excellent ball time in the air, he scored two practically equal goals in three minutes.

After Marinho’s poisonous corners, Fabricio went up twice with perfection to score.

In the celebration, he celebrated his first goals with the red-black shirt since he was hired.

The athlete, who was out for a long period due to injury, was also greatly celebrated by his teammates and by Dorival Jr.

It was bad: Athletico-PR defender

The alternative defense set up by Felipão even held Flamengo in the 1st half, but then collapsed.

In a short space of time, Hurricane conceded three practically identical goals: a corner kick and a header practically on the 1st pole.

In the 2nd Flamengo goal, the defense line went up too much and was taken by surprise with a deadly counterattack.

Athletico’s defenders and full-backs still had a lot of work to do to prevent an even bigger setback this Sunday.

next games

The two teams will meet again this Wednesday (17), for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Brazil’s Cup.

At 21:30 (Brasília time), Athletico-PR and Flamengo face each other at Arena da Baixada, after 0-0 in the first leg.

Datasheet

Flamengo 5 x 0 Athletico-PR

GOALS: Flamengo: Fabricio Bruno [56′ e 59′]Ayrton Lucas [63′]Lazarus [71′] and Peter [90+2′]

FLAMENGO: Saints; Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia, Diego Ribas (Arrascaeta) and Victor Hugo (Vidal); Lázaro (Vitinho), Marinho (Gabigol) and Everton Cebolinha (Pedro) Technician: Dorival Jr.

ATHLETICO-PR: Anderson; Orejuela, Matheus Felipe, Nicolás Hernández and Pedrinho (Abner Vinícius); Erick, Alex Santana (Matheus Fernandes) and Vítor Bueno (Léo Cittadini); Romulo (Canobbio), Vitinho and Vítor Roque Technician: Luiz Felipe Scolari