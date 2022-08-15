Fair? Apple required Telegram to remove a feature to release updates on the App Store

Durov argues that this is a bad practice on Apple’s part, as the Telemoji would greatly enrich its ecosystem, bringing new possibilities for its users to express themselves and that it is now only available to Android users.

After extensive media coverage of my previous post, Apple came back to us with a demand to water down our pending Telegram update by removing Telemoji – high-quality vector animation versions of the default emoji.

The problem was exposed by the CEO of Telegram himself, Pavel Durov, in a post on his official channel in the application. In it, he explains that Apple has required Telegram to remove Telemoji, a new feature that allows high-quality animated versions of emojis to be used alongside text messages.

Despite this, the CEO claims to have not been discouraged, saying that he will release new versions of animated emojis so that Telegram users will find new ways to interact with even more quality instead of the standard static emojis of iOS.

But this is good for Telegram in the long run, as we will now make Telemoji even more unique and recognizable. Additionally, we’ve included 10 other emoji packs in today’s update – along with the ability for any user to upload their own emoji.

It is worth mentioning that this is not Pavel Durov’s first criticism of Apple. Yesterday the CEO said that the company charges abusive fees for in-app purchases on the App Store, in addition to delaying the release of updates for applications, such as the latest, which was under review for two weeks in processes considered “not transparent.”

