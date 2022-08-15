Fake news! Attacking midfielder does not shut up and reveals that he does not negotiate with Corinthians

Player’s name, with the Brazilian national team, appeared as a possible new reinforcement of the Brazilian giant

Attacking midfielder’s name Bernardwhich is in Al Sharjahfrom the United Arab Emirates, emerged as a possible reinforcement of the Corinthians. The information was given by the portals “Goal” and “Meu Timão” and became news in recent days.

According to the information gathered, Bernard and Corinthians were talking and negotiations were already at the figures stage. The player would have asked for an amount similar to what he receives at the current club, something around R$ 2 million.

The problem is that, this Sunday, the 14th, Bernard decided to clarify things on their social networks. The athlete, with passage through the Brazilian Teamrevealed that there were never any conversations with the São Paulo team.

“Out of respect for Corinthians fans, which is one of the biggest clubs in Brazil, this is completely fake news. There was and we have not had any contact for a possible transfer to the club”, said the attacking midfielder on his Instagram.

SPARE PART

The news about the negotiation between Corinthians and Bernard emerged in the midst of the midfielder’s exit William. The main point guard of the São Paulo team, the player said goodbye to the club after asking to leave because of the threats suffered and the Helm can look for a replacement.