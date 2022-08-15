Falling stock markets and attention to the price of gasoline: What impacts the pocket today – 08/15/2022

08/15/2022

highlights of the day

  • Global stock markets start the week on a low note, with US futures indices operating in decline, as is the case with oil and iron ore. They react to disappointing data and a surprise interest rate cut in China, which contribute to a more negative outlook for the global economic outlook.
  • In the United States, the minutes of the Fed (Federal Reserve, the US central bank), which will be released on Wednesday, and important indicators of activity should move bets for interest rates, after the drop in inflation signaled the possibility of a lower rate hike.
  • Here, the agenda is less relevant, with investors alert to the possibility of a further reduction in gasoline prices, which could confirm the end of the cycle of interest rate hikes.
  • Today there is still a lecture by Roberto Campos Neto on inflation at 9:20 am.

