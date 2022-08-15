Faustão appears in a photo with his children João Guilherme, Lara and Rodrigo

Faustão took advantage of Father’s Day Sunday with his family. The Band presenter posed with his children João Guilherme (18), Lara (24) and Rodrigo (14) for a rare click.

The image was shared by Luciana Cardoso, Faustão’s wife, in Instagram stories. “That beast there”, says the text of the photo previously posted by Lara.

João Guilherme, who also presents “Faustão na Band” with his father, ended up bringing a climate of embarrassment to the attraction’s stage in the episode shown last Wednesday (10).

The young man tried to clear up a doubt about sex during pregnancy and left his father, Fausto Silva, slightly embarrassed.

“Sexual intercourse until the ninth month [de gestação] is released? How does that work?”, asked the son of the ex-global to gynecologist Michele Panzan, who participated as a guest in the painting “Direct with the Doctor”.

Son of Faustão lost 75 kg after bariatric surgery; see before and after

João Guilherme Silva lost 75 kg after having bariatric surgery in 2020. His father, Fausto Silva, had the same procedure in 2009, when he lost more than 60 kg.

The then teenager underwent bariatric surgery known as bypass, in which part of the stomach is stapled.

The procedure reduces the space for food and promotes the increase of hormones that give satiety and decrease hunger.

Six months after the procedure, the young man shared a photo on social media in which he showed the result of the surgery.

In January 2021, Luciana Cardoso, João’s mother, explained the reason for her son’s stomach reduction surgery to lose weight. “It was a medical indication. He had indicators that he might have problems in the future,” she said.

João Guilherme lived in Switzerland, but returned to Brazil because of the quarantine and remains so far.

João Guilherme commented on the weight loss during “Faustão na Band”. The two present the attraction alongside journalist Anne Lottermann.

