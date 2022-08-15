Faustão appears in a photo with his children João Guilherme, Lara and Rodrigo

Faustão took advantage of Father’s Day Sunday with his family. The Band presenter posed with his children João Guilherme (18), Lara (24) and Rodrigo (14) for a rare click.

The image was shared by Luciana Cardoso, Faustão’s wife, in Instagram stories. “That beast there”, says the text of the photo previously posted by Lara.

João Guilherme, who also presents “Faustão na Band” with his father, ended up bringing a climate of embarrassment to the attraction’s stage in the episode shown last Wednesday (10).

The young man tried to clear up a doubt about sex during pregnancy and left his father, Fausto Silva, slightly embarrassed.

“Sexual intercourse until the ninth month [de gestação] is released? How does that work?”, asked the son of the ex-global to gynecologist Michele Panzan, who participated as a guest in the painting “Direct with the Doctor”.

Luciana Cardoso, Faustão’s wife, shared a photo Image: Playback/Instagram

