FBI challenges Alec Baldwin’s version of shooting that killed director on set

The information was released by ABC, an American television network that had access to the conclusion of the investigation.

support the 247

ICL

247 – Investigations by the FBI (United States Federal Bureau of Investigation) have called into question Alec Baldwin’s version of the shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins (1979-2021) on the Rust film sets in October last year. According to the organ, the gun’s trigger was activated, contrary to what the actor said. The report is from the TV News portal.

The information was released by ABC, the American television network that had access to the conclusion of the investigation. “The weapon could not have fired without having the trigger pulled while its internal components were intact and functional,” said police, who carried out tests with the same model of revolver.

In December last year, in an interview for the same broadcaster, the star emphasized that the shooting happened accidentally, without the trigger being pulled. “I didn’t pull the trigger. I would never point the gun at someone and pull the trigger. Never,” he declared.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Despite the contradiction between the versions, the case remains treated as an accident, since there is no evidence that live ammunition was used intentionally by the actor.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The tragedy happened during the rehearsal of a scene from the movie Rust involving Alec, Halyna and Joel Souza, director of the feature. The filmmaker died instantly, while Souza was injured.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In February of this year, the director’s family filed a lawsuit against Baldwin for involuntary manslaughter, when there is no intent to kill. In addition to the star, the executive producers and team members of the feature were considered defendants in the case and had their names included in the action.

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.