FBI concludes Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger of the gun that killed the director







Actor Alec Baldwin during the 69th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California 9/17/2017 REUTERS/Mike Blake photo: Reuters

The FBI has concluded that Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger of the revolver that accidentally killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while filming the film. Rust, last October. The American TV network ABC had access to the investigation documents, which contradict the actor’s testimony. He said at the time that the gun went off without him pulling the trigger.

“The weapon could not have fired without having the trigger pulled while its internal components were intact and functional,” says the forensic expert, who carried out firing tests with a model of the revolver used in the accident.

In an interview given to ABC itself in December, the actor was emphatic in saying that he had not fired the gun.

“Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger. I would never point the gun at someone and pull the trigger. Never,” he declared.

At the time of the shooting, Alec was on set rehearsing a scene with Halyna and the director of the film, Joel Souza. She died instantly and Souza was injured.

The investigation is still ongoing and the indictments will only be made after its conclusion.