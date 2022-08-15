Feature developed by WhatsApp creates barrier against account theft

The Meta group has been concerned with strengthening the security system, creating alternatives that prevent cybercriminals from acting. After the conditions promoted by leading-edge encryption and two-step confirmation, other mechanisms came to the fore. As such, beta version 2.22.17.22 for Android tested a feature aimed at a specific scam.

In this case, scammers would ask for a code sent by SMS, when sending fake job offers. Thus, they were able to access the victim’s profile, starting to use their networks unrestrictedly. Therefore, those who suffer this attack end up losing their account definitively, with great difficulty in proving fraud in the reporting channels, because it may be too late.

Scams involving WhatsApp usually involve many hidden risks

Access to personal files such as bank details and the possibility of threatening friends and family in exchange for material goods are the result of these crimes. To prevent this from happening, a notification that someone is trying to hack your WhatsApp would prevent the password theft from completing. The alert signal serves as a confirmation, making it possible to intercept the login on an unknown device.

When the person is trying to log into the platform with their number, using their information, an alert will be sent. A notice will appear on your cell phone, with the following message: ”Allow moving your WhatsApp account to another phone”, in which the ”No” option interrupts the scammer’s initiative, saving the data. The tool is still in the testing phase and there is no forecast for its release.

