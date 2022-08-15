Feliciano admits spreading fake news against the PT about closing evangelical churches

“I have to alert my flock that there is a wolf around us”, says parliamentarian edit

247 – Congressman Marco Feliciano (PL-SP), who is also an evangelical pastor, admitted, in an interview with the newspaper O Globo, that he is spreading that the PT intends to close churches if it returns to power – which is fake news, fake news. “In the government plans of the majority candidates, including those on the left, such as the presidential candidates Lula (PT) and Ciro Gomes (PDT), there is no attack on religious freedom or indication of closing churches, which would be unconstitutional”, highlights journalist Victoria Abel .

“We talked about the risk of persecution, which can culminate in the closing of churches. I have to warn my flock that there is a wolf prowling around us, who wants to eat our sheep through deceit and subtlety. The overwhelming majority of churches are announcing to their faithful: ‘let’s be careful'”, said Feliciano, who is pastor of the Assembly of God Ministry Cathedral of the Revival.

“The news, in addition to being false, is absurd. It was Lula who regulated, in 2003, the freedom of constitution of churches in the country. communication of Lula’s campaign, Edinho Silva.

