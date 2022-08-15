Felipe Carauta, famous businessman, dies at 35 | Rio de Janeiro



Felipe Carauta dies at the age of 35 from heart complications

Rio – Businessman Felipe Carauta, who launched names such as Chay Suede, Sophia Abrahão, Carla Diaz, Caio Castro, among others, died at the age of 35, a victim of a heart complication discovered in August this year. The information was confirmed on Instagram by the businessman himself, who was also a press officer and writer.

“A professional passionate about what he did, tireless to do the best for all his talents and his family. A man of integrity, who put love in everything. He knew like no one else to discover and build talents”, says the note released on social networks.

In a photo posted by Carauta with Jonatas Faro in August, he said he discovered that “I have a bigger heart than normal”. Celebrities such as Sophia Abrão, Carla Diaz, Olga Bongiovanni, among others, mourned the businessman’s death.

“May he rest in peace,” said Carla Diaz. “How sad,” lamented Chay Suede. “I don’t want to believe it. We talked for 3 days, plans and enthusiasm. God receive him in his light and comfort everyone’s hearts”, said presenter Olga Bongiovanni.