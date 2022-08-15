Felipe Carauta, former businessman of Caio Castro and Klebber Toledo, dies

The art world has just suffered a great loss. Died this Sunday afternoon (14/8), businessman Felipe Carauta, responsible for launching great global names such as Marina Ruy Barbosa, Caio Castro and Klebber Toledo. The businessman would have died due to a heart attack.

According to what was published by the portal Na Telinha, Carauta could not resist after suffering a heart attack.

0

Friends and fans began to comment on the businessman’s publications shortly after the news of his death. Journalist Olga Bongiovanni reported talking to a businessman just 3 days ago: “I don’t want to believe it. We’ve been talking for 3 days, plans and enthusiasm. May God receive him in his light and comfort the hearts of all.”

