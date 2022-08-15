FII TORD11 cancels August dividends for fear of default on projects and CRIs; ifix rises

The more than 104 thousand shareholders of FII Tordesilhas EI (TORD11) were surprised at the end of July with the announcement that the fund would not distribute dividends in August – referring to the July result. The text did not provide the reasons for the decision, which were only revealed last Friday (12), with the release of the portfolio’s management report.

According to the document, the fund’s operation has been hampered by the increase in delinquency and business cancellation. As a preventive measure, management decided to withhold dividends in case of need for short-term funds.

Currently, 39.5% of the Tordesilhas EI portfolio is concentrated in equities – participation of the fund in the development of real estate projects for the future sale of units or quotas. In addition to not generating income for the fund – and, consequently, dividends for the shareholders – the projects have demanded more resources from the portfolio.

Amid the need for more cash, the fund has still faced difficulties in generating resources with the real estate receivables certificates (CRI) present in the portfolio. The bond represents future income from real estate companies – such as rents or installments from the sale of apartments, for example – that are sold to investors. In general, the CRI incorporates a fixed-rate yield and monetary correction by an indicator, which is usually the CDI rate or the IPCA.

Both CRIs and equities of Tordesilhas EI are focused on the multi-property segment – ​​hotels, residences, commerce and leisure, sectors most sensitive to the increase in delinquency or business cancellation, as highlighted in the fund’s management report.

“Accumulated inflation has been affecting the purchasing power of consumers in general, [especialmente de clientes de segmentos] such as multi-property, which is not considered a basic necessity product”, points out the text.

In some equities, the cancellation rate – canceled sales – reached 60% in July; delinquency last month also hit 55% in other projects.

After the July vacation period, the management team expects an increase in sales, although it considers it premature to confirm whether the negative trend in the timeshare segment has been reversed. Given the caution, the fund decided to withhold the dividends that would be distributed in August.

“The expectation is that the increase in sales of new quotas [dos equities] offset these effects in the medium term, but short-term cash pressure to pay for cancellations exists”, highlights the text. “As a preventive measure, the management decided to retain the cash result for the month for any need to invest capital in its equities”, completes the management report.

The fund has also been selling CRIs – another source of income, which could turn into dividends – to make new investments in the equities. In 12 months, the share of securities in the Tordesilhas EI portfolio dropped from 32.1% to the current 17.7%.

The shares of other FIIs currently represent 42% of the fund’s portfolio, but the papers have not generated recurring revenue either. The example is FII Serra Verde (SRVD11) – the fund’s largest position – which has not paid dividends since April 2022.

ifix today

In this Monday’s session (15), the IFIX – index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on B3 – operates in the positive field. At 11:35 am, the indicator registered an increase of 0.35%, at 2,881 points. Check out today’s highlights:

Biggest highs of this Monday (15):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) RCRB11 Rio Bravo Corporate Income Corporate Slabs 5.56 RVBI11 VBI Reits Titles and Val. furniture 3.27 XPIN11 XP Industrial Others 3.09 HSLG11 HSI Logistics Logistics 2.63 VINO11 Vinci Offices Corporate Slabs 2.5

Biggest casualties of this Monday (15):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) ARCT11 Riza Arctium Real Estate Hybrid -2.07 RZAK11 Riza Akin Titles and Val. furniture -1.94 RBRY11 RBR CRI Titles and Val. furniture -1.8 HGFF11 CSHG FoF Titles and Val. furniture -1.73 AFHI11 AF Invest Cri Titles and Val. furniture -1.6

Source: B3

FII Hospital da Criança suspends August dividends; Rio Bravo Renda Educacional buys property leased by Cogna

FII Hospital da Criança (HCRI11) suspends dividends again

FII Hospital da Criança announced this Monday (15th) that it will withhold all the dividends scheduled for August – referring to July revenues – due to a new pending involving Rede D’Or, the fund’s lessee.

In June, the portfolio paid off a debt of R$ 1 million that it had with the tenant, as a result of a rent revision action initiated by the company. However, the company claims the existence of a remaining balance, which totals approximately R$ 975 thousand.

Faced with the possibility of being summoned to pay the amount requested by Rede D’Or, the fund decided to withhold the revenue for the month of July, which would be distributed this month in the form of dividends.

In order to guarantee the necessary amount required by the lessee – if the Court recognizes the existence of the debt – the fund administrator also does not rule out the retention of income within the competence of August 2022.

Because of the original debt, FII Hospital da Criança had already canceled the payment of dividends between April and June of this year.

The Children’s Hospital is a pediatric unit in operation since 1998 in the capital of São Paulo. With a constructed area of ​​5,500 square meters, the building has 90 beds, a maternity hospital, a surgical center, an intensive care unit and wards.

Rio Bravo Renda Educacional (RBED11) buys property leased by Cogna (COGN3) for BRL 75.3 million

The FII Rio Bravo Renda Educacional announced, last Friday (12), the purchase of a property leased by Anhanguera Educacional – which is part of the Cogna group -, in São Bernardo do Campo (SP), for R$ 75.3 million .

The property has 23,700 square meters and the contract with the lessee expires in October 2034, highlights a material fact disclosed by the fund. The acquisition will be completed after fulfilling the conditions set out in the contract.

Under the agreement, the fund will pay approximately R$ 40 million in its own resources and intends to raise up to R$ 34.7 million in the market to complement the value of the negotiation.

After completion of the transaction and all payments, Rio Bravo Renda Educacional projects an increase in fund revenues of approximately R$0.03 per share.

Currently, the fund’s portfolio has seven properties spread across four states. Together, the spaces add up to a gross leasable area (GLA) of 92 thousand square meters.

dividends today

Check out which are the six funds that distribute income this Monday (12):

ticker Background Performance BBFI11B Progressive BB BRL 27.24 MBRF11 Mercantile do Brasil BRL 10.00 LPLP11 stone lake BRL 9.56 SHPH11 Shopping Patio Higienópolis BRL 4.48 BCRI11 Real Estate Receivables BRL 1.35 VRTA11 Truth factor BRL 1.10 CVBI11 VBI CRI BRL 1.00 RBVA11 Rio Bravo Income Retail BRL 1.00 HUSC11 Hospital Unimed Sul Capixaba BRL 0.99 ONEF11 The One BRL 0.92 SDIL11 SDI Rio Bravo Renda Logística BRL 0.76 CCME15 Canuma Capital BRL 0.75 CCME14 Canuma Capital BRL 0.75 RVBI11 VBI Reits FoF BRL 0.75 RCRB11 Rio Bravo Corporate Income BRL 0.72 QIRI11 Quatá Imob Real Estate Receivables BRL 0.71 DRIT11 Multi-management Commercial Income BRL 0.60 BLCA11 Bluemacaw Catuaí BRL 0.51 RBFF11 Rio Bravo FoF BRL 0.50 RBRS11 Rio Bravo Residential Income BRL 0.41 CXCE11B Cedae box BRL 0.34 DLMT11 del Monte BRL 0.01

Source: InfoMoney. Tickers with an ending other than 11 refer to receipts and subscription rights for the funds.

Giro Imobiliário: financial market raises projection for inflation for 2023 and 2024; investment needed to earn an income of BRL 5,000 per month with FIIs drops by almost half in 2 years

Financial market raises inflation forecast for 2023 and 2024

The financial market continues to revise downward the projection for this year’s inflation, but raise that of the next (and now it has started to see a higher IPCA even in 2024), show data from the Focus Report released this Monday (15) .

The estimate for the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index) for 2022 dropped from 7.11% to 7.02% in one week, but for 2023 it rose from 5.36% to 5.38% and for 2024, from 3.30% to 3.41%. A month ago, forecasts were 7.54%, 5.20% and 3.30%, respectively.

It is the 7th week followed by a drop in the forecast for this year’s inflation and the 18th with an increase for next year. The increase to 2024, on the other hand, indicates a de-anchoring of market expectations in relation to the Central Bank’s target.

The market forecast for the IPCA for this and next year is outside the BC target, which is 3.5% for 2022 and 3.25% for 2023, with a tolerance of 1.5 percentage points (that is: it will be met if the index stays between 2% and 5% this year and between 1.75% and 4.75% the next).

If the projected scenario occurs, the target will be missed for three consecutive years (in 2021, Brazil’s official inflation index closed the year at 10.06%). In addition, the market also predicts an IPCA above the center of the target in 2024, as the target is 3.00%, also with a margin of 1.5 percentage points, and will be met if it stays between 1.5% and 4, 5%).

Projections are out of line with those of the Central Bank, which estimates inflation of 6.8% in 2022, 4.6% in 2023 and 2.7% for 2024. In other words: unlike the market, the monetary authority believes in an IPCA within the target next year and below the target center the following year.

Dividends from FIIs: investment needed to earn an income of R$5,000 per month drops by almost half in 2 years

The real estate fund market – or FIIs, as they are also known – currently offers one of the greatest opportunities for generating passive income in recent years, according to experts on the subject. And the reason is in the prices: with the current prices, the investment necessary to obtain an income of R$ 5 thousand per month investing in FIIs fell by almost half, compared to two years ago.

A survey carried out at the request of the InfoMoney by Michael Viriato, strategist at Casa do Investidor, shows that the rate of return with dividends (dividend yield) of the theoretical portfolio of Ifix – an index that gathers the 106 most traded real estate funds on B3 – reached 11.34% in the twelve months ended in July 2022, which is almost 1% per month.

With this percentage, therefore, an investor who managed to reproduce the Ifix portfolio would need to have R$ 528 thousand invested in FIIs to obtain an income of R$ 5 thousand reais per month.

Two and a half years ago, in March 2020, the situation was different. O dividend yield At the time, Ifix reached its lowest level in the last ten years, 6.43% in 12 months. With a lower rate, the investment needed to reach an income of R$5,000 a month was almost double: R$931,000.

Check the chart below for the evolution of the investment needed to earn an income of BRL 5,000 per month with FIIs over time:

Source: Michael Viriato, strategist at Casa do Investidor

It’s not the first time the dividend yield of Ifix reaches double-digit levels. According to Viriato’s survey, the index’s rate of return reached its highest point in the last ten years in March 2016, when it was 11.85% in 12 months. This percentage required an investment of BRL 506 thousand in FIIs so that the investor could earn an income of BRL 5 thousand reais per month.

